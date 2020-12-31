Cyberpunk 2077 fans come forward to support developers in spite of Corporate forcing the early release

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have come forward on Twitter to support the developers, but feel that corporate "deserves" the lawsuit for forcing an early release.
Despite the three delays in the release of Cyberpunk 2077, the developers required more time to optimize the game properly for previous-generation devices.
However, owing to the massive hype that they had built surrounding the release of Cyberpunk 2077, corporate had to force an early release.
This resulted in the community receiving an unfinished and unoptimized game. The amount of heat that the developers at CD Projekt Red were facing multiplied exponentially after the company was slapped with a lawsuit.
Nevertheless, multiple fans in the community feel that the lawsuit is extremely harsh on the developers and that it is the corporate executives who deserve it instead.
Here's everything to know about the community's support for the developers and anger towards corporate for releasing Cyberpunk 2077 before it was ready.
Twitter reacts for Cyberpunk 2077's developers
False marketing from the advertisement team of CD Projekt Red has caused fans to have unachievable expectations from Cyberpunk 2077. However, the game is no where close to what it was hyped to be and that is a bitter disappointment for the entire community.
The developers are already in the works towards fixing Cyberpunk 2077. After multiple hotfix patches since the release of the game, CD Projekt Red has revealed that the game will be receiving two major game-fixing updates in 2021. The commitment of the development team behind Cyberpunk 2077 has been extremely commendable.
However, the same cannot be said regarding the corporate teams. Forcing the developers to "push the game out early" for the sake of pre-orders has been disastrous to say the least.
Not only has the release of an unpolished and unoptimized game angered the community, but CD Projekt Red are facing a lawsuit from their investors.
With that being said, similar to what most in the community had to say, the developers deserve the entire support of the community as they try to fix the game. However, the corporate team behind Cyberpunk 2077 should be facing some questions regarding the false marketing that was done.Published 31 Dec 2020, 00:35 IST