Cyberpunk 2077 fans come forward to support developers in spite of Corporate forcing the early release

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have come forward on Twitter to support the developers, but feel that corporate "deserves" the lawsuit for forcing an early release.

Despite the three delays in the release of Cyberpunk 2077, the developers required more time to optimize the game properly for previous-generation devices.

However, owing to the massive hype that they had built surrounding the release of Cyberpunk 2077, corporate had to force an early release.

This is the fans fault, the player who were screaming at them to release the game have put them in this situation — Mr Pweble (@soulless_memes) December 29, 2020

Sadly, a lot of people nowadays grew up not being told “no” when they were a child — Landon Jines (@LandonJines) December 30, 2020

This resulted in the community receiving an unfinished and unoptimized game. The amount of heat that the developers at CD Projekt Red were facing multiplied exponentially after the company was slapped with a lawsuit.

Nevertheless, multiple fans in the community feel that the lawsuit is extremely harsh on the developers and that it is the corporate executives who deserve it instead.

Here's everything to know about the community's support for the developers and anger towards corporate for releasing Cyberpunk 2077 before it was ready.

Twitter reacts for Cyberpunk 2077's developers

False marketing from the advertisement team of CD Projekt Red has caused fans to have unachievable expectations from Cyberpunk 2077. However, the game is no where close to what it was hyped to be and that is a bitter disappointment for the entire community.

The devs wanted until March, their executives didn’t want it to slip to 2021 and miss out on PS4/Xbone sales. — John Draisey (@JohnDraisey) December 30, 2020

I'm having dumb fun playing Cyberpunk 2077, controversies, glitches, & crashes not withstanding



CDPR was clearly making something unique here before some investor fuckheads who have never made anything ripped it out of the oven, slapped it on the table, & served it half cooked. — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) December 30, 2020

The developers are already in the works towards fixing Cyberpunk 2077. After multiple hotfix patches since the release of the game, CD Projekt Red has revealed that the game will be receiving two major game-fixing updates in 2021. The commitment of the development team behind Cyberpunk 2077 has been extremely commendable.

However, the same cannot be said regarding the corporate teams. Forcing the developers to "push the game out early" for the sake of pre-orders has been disastrous to say the least.

Not only has the release of an unpolished and unoptimized game angered the community, but CD Projekt Red are facing a lawsuit from their investors.

CD Projekt Red will "undertake vigorous action" to defend itself against the impending Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit. https://t.co/HpdB305vkT pic.twitter.com/qc2O8z9Z3i — IGN (@IGN) December 29, 2020

yeah... thats why they are sueing the COMPANY, as in the executives that PUSHED this out early... crazy 😯 also maybe they shouldn’t have said it was coming april and lied about it being “the most immersive and convincing game to date” if they didn’t want to be demanded to come — Rougesome (@rougedoug) December 30, 2020

How is it justice if they loose jobs if the studio folds? Especially when the biggest issue is usually the publishers/investors creating unrealiatic deadlines — Linda Gray (@NykaraNizri) December 30, 2020

And I feel for the devs because they seem to have been calling out the higher ups and questioning why this was pushed when it so clearly needed a lot more time. Ironic really. A game about sticking it to corpos, fucked by the corpos pushing it early. — Jamie (@Rorison__) December 29, 2020

With that being said, similar to what most in the community had to say, the developers deserve the entire support of the community as they try to fix the game. However, the corporate team behind Cyberpunk 2077 should be facing some questions regarding the false marketing that was done.