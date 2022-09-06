Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream: Air time, where to watch, expected announcements, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream will be airing in just a couple of hours, and the RPG fans are excited to find out about some of its airing details and the announcements they can expect from the show.

CD Projekt Red will be hosting the Wire stream later today, September 6, 2022, at 5:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST / 4:00 PM BST. Fans will be able to tune in to the program by just making their way to the CD Projekt Red Twitch channel once the show is live.

Meet us at 5 PM CEST on Tomorrow is the Night City Wire & REDstreams day!You'll be able to find out more about Patch 1.6, Cyberpunk: @edgerunners , and... we might have some surprises in store.Meet us at 5 PM CEST on twitch.tv/cdprojektred Tomorrow is the Night City Wire & REDstreams day! 🌃🔴You'll be able to find out more about Patch 1.6, Cyberpunk: @edgerunners, and... we might have some surprises in store. 👀Meet us at 5 PM CEST on twitch.tv/cdprojektred https://t.co/v3H5qouIwj

What makes this stream one of the most anticipated by fans is the announcements the developers will make on the future of Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Edgerunners was announced quite a while back, with many reveals and trailers following it. The anime will be a spin-off anime series on the game’s world and will air on Netflix on September 13, 2022.

What to expect from Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream?

Over the last couple of months, CD Projekt Red has not provided considerable announcements as to what they have in store for fans regarding the future of the RPG.

The last thing the community was made privy of was that the team is still working on improving the game and introducing even more features and fixes than what patch 1.5 brought to the table earlier this year.

The developers have also planned for multiplayer options and DLC content, which many in the community felt might be one of the bigger reveals and announcements in today’s Night City Wire stream.

There have also been speculations that perhaps the developers will be talking about a New Game Plus (NG+) for the title, as it was not something that the base game arrived at within 2020.

Unfortunately, however, CDPR community manager Amelia Kolat revealed on Twitter that today’s show will not feature anything about that mode, she stated, "We have plans to show you quite a few cool things, but NG+ is not one of them,"

NG+ will be quite a complex thing for the developers to introduce in a game like Cyberpunk 2077, so fans should not expect an announcement anytime soon.

Hence, apart from the Edgerunners anime, it will be pretty interesting to see some of the announcements that CD Projekt Red has in store for Cyberpunk 2077 in today’s Night City Wire.

