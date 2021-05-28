Cyberpunk 2077 now has a new game director at the helm

It has been a rather unusual release cycle for CD Projekt Red with Cyberpunk 2077. The launch was plagued by bugs, and subsequent issues arose as a result.

The game was famously taken down from the PlayStation Store and hasn't yet been put back up, which is quite alarming for the studio and publisher.

CD Projekt Red has been hard at work trying to bring Cyberpunk 2077 up to a level that it can be proud of. It seems like CDPR is making some big moves down at the Cyberpunk 2077 team with Gabriel Amatangelo, who joined as creative director and is now taking over Cyberpunk 2077 as game director.

Studio head Adam Badowski, who remains the studio head, will be solely focusing on that role instead. This has not been the only change in the studio's management, with Quest director of Cyberpunk 2077, Mateusz Tomaskiewicz, having also left CD Projekt.

What does the future of Cyberpunk 2077 look like?

(Image via CD Projekt Red)

Before the release of the game, many had expected to at least have some information on the multiplayer side of things. But given the state of the game post-launch and the trials the company has faced, multiplayer looks like it is going to be in the distance for now, at least.

The focus for CDPR concerning Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be laid out in a pretty stark roadmap till 2022, which details multiple updates and improvements. Along with free DLC and a free next-gen console update.

The next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 release is going to be one that fans will have their fingers crossed for. Despite the issues the game currently faces on last-gen hardware, the Xbox Series X and the PS5 seem to have an easier time with the last-gen version of the game.