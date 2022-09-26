Cyberpunk 2077 x NVIDIA Treasure Hunt: Start time, how to play, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen massive growth in its playerbase in the past few days. This can be attributed to its recent fixes, including the new Edgerunners update.

Although it had an underwhelming and disappointing release in 2020, the developers have made good on their promise, with the game having truly reached its potential.

Either way, given that a massive playerbase is finally returning to the game, developers have announced a new collaboration between Cyberpunk and NVIDIA. Unlike most joint ventures, where cosmetic items from one game are introduced in another, this collaboration involves a brand new line of graphic cards.

How to participate in Cyberpunk 2077 x NVIDIA Treasure Hunt?

Players don't have to sign into any additional account to participate in this treasure hunt. This can be done by following the clues posted on Twitter itself. To participate, they will have to visit the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page and look for hints.

These clues will point to a certain in-game activity that players will have to perform to get information about the next hint. There are three such clues in existence. The first one just made it to Twitter, and it reads as follows:

"A ‘runner found a weird code while diving in the Net. They say if you complete the http://cp2077.ly link with it, you’ll find a message from a fixer about some preem hardware."

According to the clue, players will have to scour through the in-game net to find the relevant code. Once found, players will then have to "complete the link" mentioned above. This should lead them to a page with information about the next clue.

As mentioned in the rules and regulations for the Cyberpunk 2077 x NVIDIA Treasure Hunt, participants will have to submit their answers within a specific deadline. The timelines are as follows:

1st Challenge - begins on Septemer 26. 2022 and ends on October 2, 2022 23:59 CEST

2nd Challenge - begins on October 2, 2022 and ends on October 9, 2022 23:59 CEST

3rd Challenge - begins on October 10, 2022 and ends on October 16, 2022 23:59 CEST

The rules and regulations further state that answers to each clue will be posted within seven working days of their respective deadline. The entire set of rules and regulations for this Cyberpunk 2077 x NVIDIA Treasure Hunt can be found here.

Thanks to this collaboration, those who win can get their hands on a GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card with a Cyberpunk 2077 backplate. These cards come with custom support brackets from V1Tech.

Three such graphic cards exist at this point, and the only way to get them is by solving the clues. The community has already started looking for the code mentioned in the tweet, and it's only a matter of time before someone solves it.

