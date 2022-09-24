YouTuber discusses how RTX 4090 will need to lower resolution to run Cyberpunk 2077 above 30 FPS

Nvidia used Cyberpunk 2077 to showcase the DLSS3 capabilities of the upcoming RTX 4090 GPU, and the total amount of frames certainly looked stunning.

Upon further analysis, it has been revealed that the higher frames will come at a cost, in terms of the target resolution in which the game will run.

The 40-series cards were revealed by Nvidia earlier in the week, with RTX 4090 being the top-end model. It has a stunning 24 GB VRAM based on the new Lovelace Architecture. Nvidia claims that with the new DLSS3, it will be able to render nearly 100 FPS for games like Cyberpunk 2077.

However, certain community members seem to think otherwise as far as their performance is concerned. YouTuber ErockOnDeck feels that the performance won't be as massive as one expects it to be.

Disclaimer: The actual details of performance of the 40-series cards will be available after the card launches.

RTX 4090 will likely run Cyberpunk 2077 at higher FPS by giving up on the target resolution

In a video posted by ErockOnDeck, he went on to explain how RTX 4090 won't be as good as it's supposed to be. Nvidia is charging a mammoth $1,599 for the premium card, and the key feature is the DLSS3.

DLSS has been a useful technology, and Nvidia has managed to harness its capabilities more with their latest cards. The updated technology will also be available exclusively on the 40-series cards, but it might not be as revolutionary as some think.

During the showcase, NVIDIA displayed how weaker cards would render games like Cyberpunk 2077 at below 30 FPS, which would go up to nearly 96 FPS on the new cards. However, ErockOnDeck thinks that it would only be possible at a lesser resolution, and the generated frames might not always be "true".

This is similar to the technology that older-gen consoles like the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X use. While the game will be outputted in 4K, it does so in a brute fashion and by applying a lot of copied frames. While DLSS3 is a whole different ball-game, Erock feels it will use similar "fake frames."

When Nvidia showcased the 40-series cards, it gave two images of frames on Cyberpunk 2077. With Ray Tracing on, the game reportedly outputs at 22 FPS without DLSS, while DLSS3 will generate the same output at 96 FPS.

Nvidia didn't discuss the target resolution at which the mightier cards will run the games. While higher frames at lower resolution might not be a big issue, the cost of RTX 4090 could raise an eyebrow. It remains to be seen how the cards will perform in cases of Cyberpunk 2077 when they're available to gamers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far