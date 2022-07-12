Cyberpunk cat game Stray's day one pawtch notes reveal improved re-meows, navigation, audio, and more

Stray is one of the most anticipated and unique games of 2022. It is finally set to arrive in a week's time after multiple delays saw its release date get pushed to the middle of the year.

Day one patch notes have already been revealed, and they contain a number of tweaks and improvements to the gameplay experience.

Stray has been in development for upwards of half a decade now. The unique protagonist of the game, which is the main draw for countless fans, was based on the BlueTwelve founders' cats, Murtaugh and Riggs, and the studio's in-house cats, Oscar and Jun.

Annapurna Interactive @A_i scratch walls as a cat scratch walls as a cat https://t.co/qDX6Oqb83b

The cyberpunk cat indie title reigns supreme at the top of Steam's wishlist chart, as all cats rightly do. Players are excited to step into the game's world for some meows and scratches.

Stray's day one patch notes involve tweaks to performance, collision fixes, and more

According to ORBISPatches.com, the developers have submitted the first batch of patches that the game will receive after launch. There will reportedly be two day one updates waiting for players once Stray is released. The changes include:

Patch 01.01

Localization has been improved in several languages

Supplemental vibration has been added throughout the game

Some Meows have been totally re-meowed

Stability has been improved during a few critical moments

Performance has been improved in a few demanding places

Patch 01.02

Improved navigation in various places

Made some game scripts more robust when reloading checkpoints

Improved audio during cinematics

Polished audio sounds and general mix in throughout

Small graphical tweaks and fixes

Improved localisation in several languages

A LOT of collision fixes, naughty cat!

Annapurna Interactive @A_i knock things over as a cat knock things over as a cat https://t.co/pxgUIzBZjz

Each of them ends with the developers thanking players for trying out their first game and encouraging them to hug their cats. The gameplay trailers have already showcased that the developers have done a stellar job at bringing a cat's mannerisms to life.

Players will be able to meow, scratch, nuzzle, sleep in a bundle or simply knock stuff over while playing as the ginger cat in Stray's world. The unique perspective will allow them to traverse the urban setting in a novel way.

Furthermore, BlueTwelve Studio have also added a number of achievements that revolve around these idiosyncracies and shenanigans.

Annapurna Interactive @A_i fast travel as a cat fast travel as a cat https://t.co/8PAQuBnbFL

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, it will chronicle the journey a lonely and injured cat that is separated from its family. It will take place in the urban setting of a forgotten futuristic city that is inhabited by robots, viruses, sentinels and other machines.

Players will be accompanied on their travels by B-12, a drone that can translate the language of the robots and help store discovered items.

Stray is coming out later this month on July 19 for PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC. It will also be available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships on day one.

