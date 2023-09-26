"Cyberpunk took the wind out of Starfield": Asmongold is impressed by Cyberpunk 2077 player base following Phantom Liberty release

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" is well known for his takes on video games. Recently, he noted the high concurrent player numbers for Cyberpunk 2077 with the recent release of version 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The streamer compared the game's player base to that of Starfield, saying that CD Projekt Red's three-year-old sci-fi RPG is doing markedly better than the more recent release.

In fact, the streamer specifically told his viewers that he thought the latest Phantom Liberty expansion and the new Cyberpunk 2077 patch had affected Starfield's sales. In a recent stream, Asmongold said:

"So yeah, that's a lot of people playing the game. Even right now Starfield is like one of the most played games on Steam. Obviously, Cyberpunk is beating the sh*t out of it. And let's be real, Cyberpunk, definitely I think, took the wind out of Starfield sales, right?"

"I think people will play Starfield for many years": Lauding Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's launch, Asmongold comments on Starfield's longevity

As per the SteamDB charts that Zack was looking at for reference, Cyberpunk 2077 had more than 180K concurrent players at the time, while Starfield had less than 70K, clearly indicating that the new expansion featuring Edris Alba has had a major impact on player numbers.

Moreover, the new patch, which updates the game to version 2.0, is being praised for the variety of gameplay changes it brings by much of the playerbase. So much so that even Asmongold told his viewers that he would be down to play the game to see what the fuss is all about.

However, while comparing it to Starfield, the streamer said he thought Bethesda's RPG would also go down as a great game that would be played for years to come:

"It's (Cyberpunk 2077) just way more in-depth and that's why I want to play it and see what it's about. But also, I mean, I think people will play Starfield for many years."

Viewer reactions to his take

Here is how viewers reacted to the clip of the OTK co-founder praising Cyberpunk 2077's latest update:

Fan reactions (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

The Phantom Liberty expansion went live for Cyberpunk 2077 on September 26. You can read our spoiler-free, in-depth review of the DLC here.