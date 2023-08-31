"The first impression of the game was pretty bad": Asmongold talks about Starfield getting negative attention after recent gameplay leaks

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" gave his opinion about some of the negative reactions to Starfield leaks that have shed more light on the gameplay. As per the newly available footage of the game from the leakers, details such as exploration and traveling in the game world have been revealed, and some players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the game mechanics on social media.

The upcoming Bethesda game is perhaps one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and the leaks have revealed many gameplay features hitherto unknown to the public. While reacting to a TikTok video about the negative reaction to the game after the leaks, Asmongold weighed in and told his viewers that he has a theory as to why some people do not like the game:

"I feel like a lot of people will be going into... I think the reason a lot of people are negative about Starfield is because the first impression of the game was pretty bad. I think that's really what happened, and it's kind of like what I said before."

When one of his viewers questioned whether the first impression of Starfield had disappointed people, Zack further elucidated his point and also brought up the release of Fallout 76, one of Bethesda's prior blunders that received very poor reviews. He said:

"Was it? Yeah, I think it was. I do, I think the first impression of Starfield was pretty bad. And you're right, Fallout 76 wasn't very good and once people have decided it's bad, it's bad."

"People are just unhappy in general with the state of AAA gaming": Asmongold thinks gamers are getting ready to be disappointed by Starfield

For those out of the loop, the Starfield leak is a hot topic among the gaming community. With the Xbox and PC exclusivity already emerging as a point of contention for console players, the game was leaked by an individual named Darin Harris, who apparently distributed several copies of the full game.

After the gameplay was revealed, many social media accounts have been criticizing some of the design choices made by Bethesda, one of them being the fact that interplanetary travel seems to be a form of teleportation.

Timestamp 0:20:16

Asmongold, however, laughed away this part of the criticism, saying:

"Wait, are people actually mad about that? I don't think people are mad about that... no sh*t you're going to teleport around."

Harking back to his argument that the first impressions of Starfield had turned off many people, Asmongold continued his point and added that gamers have been disappointed by many AAA game releases in the past and are just being cautious:

"I think that really it's not just that, I think people are just unhappy in general with the state of AAA gaming, and you combine that with the first impression of Starfield and they are just trying to brace themselves for disappointment. Because gamers have had so many disappointments."

Fan reactions to the clip

Here are some fan reactions to the clip on YouTube:

Viewers talking about the border controversy (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

A few weeks ago, there were also rumors spreading that a number of PlayStation players are planning to review-bomb the game when it releases as a way to protest the fact that it is an Xbox exclusive.