"Damage control” - Adin Ross believes Playboi Carti released new song because he leaked their off-stream heated exchange

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross went live on his stream to share his reaction to Playboi Carti's latest track titled "Ketamine." Carti released the song on his secondary Instagram channel @opium_00pium (1.1 million followers) on Monday, March 12. The track has already amassed over 585K likes at the time of writing. Watch the full video here:

Those familiar with Adin's content will be well acquainted with the fiasco involving Adin and Carti in February 2024. Carti had charged hundreds of thousands of dollars for only a brief appearance on Adin's live stream, leaving the internet divided.

Yesterday, on March 12, Adin released exclusive CCTV footage showing a verbal altercation between Carti's team and Adin's team outside his house. Carti's team was seen demanding full payment for his appearance. Adin believes that to avoid further backlash from the online community, Carti released the song. He said:

"Again, you guys are very welcome. I have a feeling he dropped this because of damage control."

"You're welcome" - Adin Ross makes a sarcastic comment to Playboi Carti's latest song

Adin Ross and Playboi Carti have found themselves in a feud, stemming from last month's events when Carti kept Adin waiting for several hours, only to depart after a brief appearance, leaving the streamer upset.

As mentioned earlier, Adin took to his stream yesterday to share off-stream footage that occurred after Carti left the streaming room. Adin commented on this yesterday, saying:

"We just went back and forth. Carti was like, 'What do we gotta do?' and then Will got outside. Will was getting pissed off too. Will was like, 'Nah bro, you're not gonna do Adin like that. This is his sh*t.' They were asking for the other half of the money. Will was like, 'We are not giving out sh*t'."

Today, coincidentally, Playboi Carti released his brand new song. However, Adin firmly believes it's merely a tactic to divert attention from the ongoing controversy involving the rapper and the streamer. He said:

"You're all welcome. You're welcome. I am actually gonna comment that (on his Instagram post)."

Fans react to the clip

Kick community has also left their reactions to the clip which was shared with X.com. Here are some of the notable ones:

Days after the fiasco with the rapper Playboi Carti, Adin Ross also revealed that Playboi Carti had reached out to discuss doing a part two of their stream, likely an extended one. However, since then, no updates have surfaced.