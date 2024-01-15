"Damn, words hurt" - Twitch streamer garners sympathy as Valorant teammates roast him after disclosing he is 33 years old

Twitch streamer Slime, or slimeIRL (138K followers), recently featured an amusing and unconventional clip during his latest live stream. The Valorant streamer became the subject of laughter when he disclosed that he was, in fact, 33 years old. This was after he told his online teammates that he was much younger.

Naturally, his teammates burst out laughing after he seemingly tried to feign being younger. The clip was quickly shared to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a slew of comments. One user said:

"Damn, words hurt."

"I wanna f**king kill myself" - Twitch streamer's hilarious reaction after his seemingly younger teammates laugh at his age

Slime, the well-known Twitch streamer who frequently features on YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren's podcast, The Yard, found himself in a humorous predicament during his latest stream on January 14. This came after he discovered that he had been matched with younger teammates.

Nevertheless, the streamer opted to play along by adopting a youthful persona, complete with the use of trendy Gen Z lingo and slang. However, his teammates didn't catch on to the act.

However, as the final round of their Valorant match was about to commence, the Twitch streamer decided to come clean and reveal the truth:

"Listen, I've been f**king with you guys. I'm a 33-year-old bald man."

(Timestamp: 01:25:02)

This prompted a flurry of laughter among his teammates, with one stating:

"My dad is bald."

The same individual also chimed in:

"What did you get your wife for Christmas? Wait, do you have a wife? I forget sometimes old people don't have wives."

The witch streamer responded:

"I don't have a wife...I'm gonna f**king kill myself. Oh my god!"

Another even commented that their mom was single, insinuating that perhaps Slime could find himself a potential match.

What did the community say?

The clip garnered several sympathetic and comical comments from the streaming community. Here are some top comments on the LSF thread:

Slime also happens to be one of the closest friends and associates of Ludwig Ahgren. As mentioned earlier, the duo often co-hosts their podcast, The Yard, which has over 354K subscribers on YouTube.

Aside from Valorant, the Twitch streamer also engages in other games, particularly battle royales, such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.