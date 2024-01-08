Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass release date for all regions

The Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass, containing three new skin collections and various sprays, player cards, gun buddies, and titles, will be available soon. The release of a new phase in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter always brings the possibility of new cosmetics, and this is one of the things that will be available to you soon.

However, it can be confusing to figure out when exactly you will get your hands on this content update as the patch drop time differs from region to region. This article will provide the release date and time for the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass.

When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass go live?

The Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass will be available once Valorant Patch 8.0 drops on January 9 or 10, 2024, in your region. However, before that happens. the servers will go down for maintenance at various times (PDT) on January 9, 2024. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the schedule:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 13:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 13:00 PDT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PDT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 20:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 20:00 PDT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 13:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 13:00 PDT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PDT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

The maintenance will last for approximately three to four hours, considering this is a brand-new Episode and many content changes are expected.

What will be part of Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass?

The new Battlepass will feature the following collections:

Tactiplay collection

Phantom

Bulldog

Odin

Stinger

Guardrail collection

Vandal

Guardian

Shorty

Frenzy

Melee (Hammer)

Fiber Optic collection

Classic

Marshal

Spectre

Ghost

Other than this, there will also be a host of sprays, player cards, and gun buddies, some of which will contain popular meme references and easter eggs from the Valorant community.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass cost

Since there has not been an announcement from Riot Games regarding a price change, you can expect this iteration of the Premium Battlepass to cost 1,000 VP, which comes to around $10.

This is a reasonable price for the amount of content included in the bundle. Players who pay for the premium Battlepass also get a boost to the XP they gain from each match, ensuring they have an easier time completing the pass.