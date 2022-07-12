Twitch streamer DariusIRL receives indefinite suspension for using N-word, later unbanned

Twitch streamer DariusIRL received an indefinite suspension on his Twitch channel after saying the N-word on his stream. Darius, who is half black, was listening to a song by the rapper Blueface when he decided to sing along to the lyrics. However, the lyrics he sang included the N-word. The streamer subsequently clarified to his chat that he's allowed to say it:

"I can say that, I'm black. I'm half black."

On July 10, he was banned indefinitely from Twitch for using a hateful slur on his stream. Due to the indefinite nature of the suspension, it cannot be lifted without Darius appealing the ban. He responded to the suspension on Twitter, saying that he hopes it is overturned soon.

Darius IRL @irl_darius @Twitch Support @Twitch It's unfortunate to know that as a mixed race black man i cannot rap "nigga' from a blueface song on my stream without being banned. I hope this gets fixed soon, so much injustice in the world for light skins. Wish i knew this sooner so i could avoid it. @TwitchSupport @Twitch It's unfortunate to know that as a mixed race black man i cannot rap "nigga' from a blueface song on my stream without being banned. I hope this gets fixed soon, so much injustice in the world for light skins. Wish i knew this sooner so i could avoid it. https://t.co/qlfs0aMHAm

DariusIRL banned indefinitely from Twitch

DariusIRL is a Twitch streamer who frequently streams reaction content as well as League of Legends gameplay. While watching the YouTube music video for the song "Respect My Crypn" by rapper Blueface, he sang along to the lyrics, including saying the N-word.

The LoL streamer, who is half black, clarified to his viewers that it was okay for him to say the word because of his heritage. In December 2020, Twitch made clarifications on their policy surrounding slurs, particularly the N-word, stating that any use of the "Hard R" pronunciation of the word in any context is an automatic ban. The same stipulation applies if the phrase is used in a derogatory manner. Neither of those rules apply to this situation.

In his tweet to Twitch Support, Darius implied that the reason he was banned was due to his lighter skin tone. The streamer also claimed that had he known about the guidelines, he wouldn't have said the word:

"I hope this gets fixed soon, so much injustice in the world for lightskins. Wish I knew this sooner so I could avoid it."

He also posted a clip of the exact incident, certifying that he did not violate Twitch's guidelines for using the N-word. The streamer also shared family photos to prove his black heritage. He joked that he would take a DNA test if Twitch required him to.

Darius IRL @irl_darius So fucking embarrassing that I feel like I have to do this. If rapping along to the word “nigga” as a half black dude means I have to give a background check every time then I’ll stop. @TwitchSupport I’ll take a 23 and me soon So fucking embarrassing that I feel like I have to do this. If rapping along to the word “nigga” as a half black dude means I have to give a background check every time then I’ll stop. @TwitchSupport I’ll take a 23 and me soon https://t.co/dB4RgpjCIt

With that being said, DariusIRL successfully appealed his suspension and was unbanned from Twitch. He announced his return in a tweet, praising the appeal system and thanking those who helped him through the process.

Darius IRL @irl_darius Incredibly quick unban from twitch m.twitch.tv/dariusirl @TwitchSupport the new appeal process is pretty cool. Thanks for everyone that helped fixed this as quick as possible! Incredibly quick unban from twitch m.twitch.tv/dariusirl @TwitchSupport the new appeal process is pretty cool. Thanks for everyone that helped fixed this as quick as possible!

It looks like DariusIRL will be able to return to streaming immediately.

