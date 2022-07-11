Team MrBeast sweeps Team Ninja in League of Legends competition: How the event unfolded

Two of the internet's most successful content creators went head-to-head in a League of Legends charity tournament as MrBeast and Ninja duked it out for a whopping $150,000. Both social media personalities led their teams in a thrilling LoL battle at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas.

As one can already imagine, the event was an instant hit and drew plenty of eyeballs. The occasion delivered surprising turns and extremely competitive gameplay to cap off the night. Boasting comedic genius and impeccable tactical prowess, the competition was a massive success.

Here's how it unfolded.

Ninja vs. MrBeast League of Legends event: Format, players and more

What initially began as a simple tease from MrBeast turned into a Grand League of Legends tournament with a lucrative prize of $150,000.

It all began on Twitter as one of the biggest YouTube creators threw down the gauntlet and challenged a legendary streamer in League of Legends.

Taking a cheeky jibe at Ninja for his skills, MrBeast quipped:

Of course, Ninja's competitive spirit wouldn't let MrBeast walk away so easily as he replied to the tweet and started a hilarious back-and-forth:

The internet was pretty clueless about the drama until June 20, 2022 when the popular YouTuber finally announced the tournament. It goes without saying, but the rivalry between two of the most successful social media personalities has created shockwaves on the internet.

Shortly after the announcement, the duo began recruiting members for their sides:

While MrBeast and Ninja served as team captains, they were joined by a number of high-profile and well-known League of Legends pros and Twitch streamers. Some of the big names include:

Team MrBeast Team Ninja Mizkif Ludwig Emiru Tyler 1 Yassuo Sapnap Voyboy Doublelift

After a considerable amount of verbal jousting and team pickups, both sides gave their best to win the ultimate battle and of course, the whopping prize money. However, it didn't take long for the YouTuber's team to dominate their opposition's territory and rack up 35 kills in the first round.

Show up for the We may or may not be throwing the ultimate gaming event soonShow up for the @MrBeast vs. @Ninja battle on July 9. Streaming live only on Crown Channel! #UltimateCrown We may or may not be throwing the ultimate gaming event soon 👀Show up for the @MrBeast vs. @Ninja battle on July 9. Streaming live only on Crown Channel! #UltimateCrown https://t.co/Jdlw9lBK3u

Demolishing Ninja's great lineup by racking 26 kills and that too in less than 25 minutes, the YouTube powerhouse went home as League of Legends champion.

That's not all, as given his competitive spirit, Ninja called for a bonus round worth $50k to redeem their brutal loss. Accepting the offer, both teams hopped onto the game for the final juncture. Eliminating Mizkif, Voyboy and MrBeast in the fun bonus round, Ninja's team secured an easy win.

The event was broadcast live from the Crown Twitch channel. Furthermore, those who missed it can visit the channel to watch the competition unfold.

