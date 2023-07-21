Days after having Marianne Williamson on his stream, HasanAbi will play host to US Representative AOC on Twitch

Make plans to stay in this weekend, tweeted US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, as she announced a Twitch stream in collaboration with "HasanAbi" Piker this Saturday. Piker is a popular political commentator who regularly talks about socio-political issues on his stream and is known to collaborate with politicians before.

Alexandria herself will be returning to Twitch after a long hiatus, having gone viral back in late 2020 for playing Among Us on stream with popular creators such xQc, Corpse Husband, and Pokimane. She has been absent from the platform since January 2021, and as per her recent tweet, she and HasanAbi will collaborate for a stream with other "special guests" on Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 pm.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC



Make plans to stay in this Saturday night because we’re heading back to Twitch with @hasanthehun and special guests THIS SATURDAY @ 7:30PM! It’s officialMake plans to stay in this Saturday night because we’re heading back to Twitch with @hasanthehun and special guests THIS SATURDAY @ 7:30PM! pic.twitter.com/yjuwvFy9BL

It wouldn't even be HasanAbi's first political collaboration in 2023, having played host to US Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson on his stream today.

hasanabi @hasanthehun having @marwilliamson on the broadcast later today to talk about running against biden, her vision tor america, the best crystals and more

"Stream of the decade incoming": HasanAbi fans go wild as AOC reveals plans to stream with him on Twitch

As mentioned before, AOC broke the internet a couple of years ago after she joined a number of big streamers to play the hit game Among Us back in 2020, drawing in thousands of viewers from across the community. The US House Representative from New York had become one of the many popular celebrities to have tried and succeeded in streaming on Twitch.

Her last stream in January of 2021 also went viral, attracting over 300,000 concurrent viewers who tuned in to hear her talk about Gamestop and the Stock Market. However, the politician had stopped going live since then and until now had not shown any concrete indication of ever coming back to the world of streaming.

HasanAbi fans were naturally stoked to find out that AOC would be joining their favorite streamer this weekend, with one fan calling it the stream of the decade.

Fans of HasanAbi and supporters of the progressive member of Congress flooded the replies with words of anticipation and encouragement, with one Twitter user saying she should stream on a monthly basis. Here are some of the general reactions.

Benjamin Gilbert-Lif @benjmakesmovies @AOC @hasanthehun This needs to become a monthly thing!

Gene Park @GenePark @AOC @hasanthehun i hope to see:



- street fighter 6

- reacting to the ifrit vs bahamut fight

- everybody 1 2 switch

Streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Rumble have always fostered a politically conscious community that engages in online debates and discussions. Streamers such as HasanAbi and Destiny have made quite a name for themselves through their political commentary, although the two seldom see eye-to-eye.