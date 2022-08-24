Dead Island 2 officially re-revealed at Gamescom 2022 with new trailer, release date, and more

Dead Island 2 has been re-revealed with a new trailer at Gamescom 2022.

The game was first teased in 2014 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles but was stuck in an eight-year development hell. It will now also be released on current-gen devices.

While many people presumed that the game would never be debuting ever again, the latest CGI trailer showcased at Gamescom 2022 confirmed that it would be released soon.

According to Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, Dead Island 2 is scheduled to be released on February 3, 2023. It will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Dead Island 2 preview at Gamescom 2022 features zombie-ravaged Los Angeles and gory first-person gaming experience

As mentioned earlier, Dead Island 2 was first showcased back in 2014. However, Yager Development was dropped from the project sometime in 2015. This reportedly happened because the German company had a huge disagreement with Deep Silver Dambuster Studios over the development direction.

In 2016, Deep Silver confirmed that the game was in development under Sumo Digital. However, the British developers were also removed from the project.

Deep Silver Dambuster Studios took over the project in 2019, but there have been no official updates about it over the years. This led many to believe that the game would never see the light of day.

Dead Island @deadislandgame



The whole franchise is on sale for 48 hours only!



Get surviving: Massive discounts on the zombie experience to die for over on @steam_games The whole franchise is on sale for 48 hours only!Get surviving: bit.ly/2Xkssi7 Massive discounts on the zombie experience to die for over on @steam_games The whole franchise is on sale for 48 hours only!Get surviving: bit.ly/2Xkssi7 https://t.co/ir0EEQgh3c

However, in 2022, Deep Silver Dambuster Studios surprised everyone by re-revealing Dead Island 2 with a new CGI trailer and release date. The trailer for the title featured a lot of gore and action, just like in the original game.

Dead Island 2 will feature a total of six playable characters and a three-player online co-op. These characters are all affected by the zombie virus in a fictional version of Los Angeles but are immune to the effects of the pathogen. They can even channel their mutations to get a burst of zombified rage and can be improved with the in-game skill upgrade menu.

For the gore system, the game will have a new procedural dismemberment system that will make things more realistic.

After a long development process, the showcase of the trailer for Dead Island 2 at Gamescom 2022 has sparked excitement among the gaming community.

It will be interesting to see what the game has to offer once it is released on February 3, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh