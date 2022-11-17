Dead Island 2 receives another delay, official launch gets pushed back by 12 more weeks

Dead Island 2 has received yet another release delay, and its official launch has been pushed back by 12 more weeks. The title was initially scheduled to come out on February 3, 2023. The new release date for the game is April 28, 2023.

Dead Island 2, which is the sequel to the pretty successful 2011 title, has been in development since 2014, when the spin-off to the prequel was released.

#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023. The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA https://t.co/Vf1NARTECo

The development process for the title has been quite rocky. Over the last couple of years, the game has switched developers and has once been entirely forgotten by the community.

However, with its subsequent reveal and re-reveal during various game shows, Dead Island 2 was finally able to garner renewed interest. It did seem like February 3, 2023, would actually be the date when the title would finally go live.

Unfortunately, this is not the case, and the game’s release will be pushed back all the way to the end of April 2023.

"We're going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we're proud to launch": Deep Silver on 12-week delay of Dead Island 2 release

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April 28th, 2023 Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April 28th, 2023 https://t.co/ULES0mFnkC

While talking about the delay, developer and publisher Deep Silver said:

“The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are. The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch. For those of you who’ve been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us.”

It continued:

“In the meantime, we will be releasing an exciting new trailer and gameplay at The Dead Island 2 Showcase, which will premiere on December 6 on our Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on the Dead Island website.”

There was a lack of hype about the game even months before its scheduled release date, leading many players to suspect that something was amiss on the development front.

The delay in the title's release does not exactly come as much of a shock. However, it’s still unfortunate news for those who have been waiting for it to go live.

The game will now be released on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

