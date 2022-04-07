Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles’ upcoming paid DLC is reportedly adding Daki, Gyutaro, and more to the fighter

With Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles expected to arrive on the Nintendo Switch this June, it would seem that the launch might just be accompanied by a paid DLC which is reportedly adding new characters to the roster.

According to Ryokutya2089, it would seem that the information was supposedly revealed during the Weekly Jump reveal a few hours ago. According to the provided information, it would seem that the fighter has a paid DLC slated for the summer and will contain additional character packs, which will make new characters available in the Versus Mode.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (NA/EU) @demonslayer_hc Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Flame Hashira, who uses Flame Breathing.

He's cheerful and eccentric, but never one to mince words.



He's cheerful and eccentric, but never one to mince words. Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Flame Hashira, who uses Flame Breathing.He's cheerful and eccentric, but never one to mince words. https://t.co/2k7OB7h9Xw

As per the post, the following characters are expected to make their way to the game this June 2022:

Tengen Uzui

Daki

Gyutaro

Nezuko Kamado (Awakened)

Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District Arc)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District Arc)

Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District Arc)

As fans will notice, the new characters are the ones who were revealed during the Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is expected to get its first paid DLC

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (NA/EU) @demonslayer_hc Our second free update for The Hinokami Chronicles adds Yahaba and Susamaru to Versus mode!



A new 60fps mode for Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X makes exploration & combat in Story mode and certain controllable sections in the offline Versus mode playable in 60fps.



Update today! Our second free update for The Hinokami Chronicles adds Yahaba and Susamaru to Versus mode!A new 60fps mode for Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X makes exploration & combat in Story mode and certain controllable sections in the offline Versus mode playable in 60fps.Update today! https://t.co/0u1yfFmAPV

As mentioned, several new characters are reportedly joining the roster of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles this summer, as it looks like the fighter will be getting its very first paid DLC.

While Nezuko, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke were added in the base game, it was only their standard versions that players would be able to select in the fighter. The Entertainment District Arc had a lot of new developments in terms of the protagonists learning and showing off new skills. Hence, it’s highly likely that the game might be adding those forms in the paid DLC.

Additionally, the two major antagonists in the arc, Daki and Gyutaro, are also reportedly making their way to the roster. Jointly holding the position of Upper-Rank Six, it will be quite interesting to see how CyberConnect2 incorporates their skills and movesets into the game if they do arrive with the expansion.

PlayStation @PlayStation Yahaba and Susamaru invade Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Versus mode today:

The Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, is also expected to be a playable character. While this is not the first time Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles has been adding new characters to the roster, fans will have to pay for the upcoming DLC to get the ones who are reportedly making their way.

Characters like Yahaba and Susamaru were added to the game earlier, however, they were free updates.

