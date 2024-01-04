“Deserved Levy, you make great content” - Fans react as GothamChess wins four awards in 2023 Chess.com Awards

Levy "GothamChess," a central figure in the chess community and on YouTube, achieved a remarkable feat by securing four 2023 Chess.com Awards. This announcement was made earlier today (on the official Chess.com website), on December 4, 2024. He emerged as the most decorated nominee, securing a remarkable 100% of the awards he was nominated for.

Levy played a pivotal role in popularizing chess as a form of content creation, particularly during the pandemic. His main YouTube channel, where he typically recaps games and engages in various chess-related discussions, has now garnered over 4.5 million subscribers.

Reacting to the YouTuber bagging four accolades, one fan stated:

"Deserved Levy, you make great content. Look forward to what 2024 holds for you!"

What awards did GothamChess win in the 2023 Chess.com Awards?

Levy Rozman, a prominent figure in the YouTube community, has reaffirmed his standing as one of the leading content creators by securing four awards in the 2023 Chess.com Awards.

Levy received nominations in multiple categories, including Creator of the Year, Commentator of the Year, and Book of the Year for his publication "How To Win At Chess," and his "1.e4 Repertoire" earned a nomination for Chessable Course of the Year. Incredibly, he won all four of the aforementioned awards.

Reacting to his achievements, Levy wrote:

"The glazing is crazy @Chesscom."

Here is the list of the other awardees:

Player Of The Year: GM Magnus Carlsen

Woman Player Of The Year: IM Vaishali Rameshbabu

Game Of The Year: So, Wesley (2737) vs. Carlsen, Magnus (2818)

Move Of The Year: 40.Rxc5+!! in Carlsen vs. Nakamura

Rising Star Of The Year: GM Gukesh Dommaraju

ChessKid Of The Year: FM Tani Adewumi

Photo Of The Year: Ding bursting into tears after Nepomniachtchi resigned in the last game of the World Chess Championship.

Find the full list here: https://www.chess.com/news/view/2023-chesscom-awards-winners#chessable

What did the fans say?

Levy's latest accomplishment garnered various reactions from the Chess community. Here are some notable ones:

Speaking of Chess.com, the popular Chess-playing platform recently found itself embroiled in controversy after locking GM Vladimir Kramnik's blog on the website. This was after the latter posted about his suspicion over GMHikaru and other young players.