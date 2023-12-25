2023 Chess.com Awards: Date, time, livestream link, streamer nominations, categories, and more explored

As we bid farewell to the year, Chess.com, the popular platform for online chess, has unveiled the roster of nominees for the Chess.com Awards 2023. This prestigious recognition encompasses not only creators but also highlights outstanding moves and games played on the website throughout the year 2023.
The Chess.com website has already published a comprehensive list of categories that are open for voting. For those wondering, you can cast your votes until January 1, 2024.
Who are the Chess.com Awards 2023 nominations?
Chess enthusiasts are now encouraged to visit the official Chess.com page and cast their votes for their preferred creators, moves, and other categories.
You can vote by clicking here.
Here are the categories and the nominations for the Chess.com Awards 2023:
- GMHikaru
- GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov
- GM Magnus Carlsen
- GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu
- GM Hou Yifan
- GM Vidit Gujrathi
- GM Ding Liren
- GM Fabiano Caruana
- GM Wesley So
- GM Ju Wenjun
2) Woman Player of the Year
- IM Carissa Yip
- IM Eline Roebers
- IM Vaishali Rameshbabu
- GM Hou Yifan
- GM Ju Wenjun
- IM Polina Shuvalova
- IM Nurgyul Salimova
- IM Sarasadat Khademalsharieh
3) Game of the Year
- Pranesh vs. Yi
- Suleymenov vs. Carlsen
- So vs. Carlsen
- Navara vs. Anton
- Theodorou vs. Radjabov
- Giri vs. Gukesh
- Williams vs. Rakhmangulova
- Abdusattorov vs. Beerdsen
- Szabo vs. Stepanencu
- Vachier-Lagrave vs. Carlsen
4) Move of the Year
- 25...Qa1!! in Lazavik vs. Wojtaszek
- 17.Nxd4!! in Williams vs. Rakhmangulova
- 21.Re7!! in Warmerdam vs. Pechac
- 46...Rg6! in Nepomniachtchi vs. Ding
- 30.Qf6+!! in Norlamo vs. Sippola
- 40.Rxc5+!! in Carlsen vs. Nakamura
- 41.exf8=N+!! in Rodrigue-Lemieux vs. Vidyarthi
- 20.Bg5!! in Carlsen vs. Duda
- 20. Nac5!! in Adhiban vs. Iturrizaga
- 31.Qh5!! in Camacho vs. Fataliyeva
5) Rising Star of the Year
- GM Vincent Keymer
- IM Alice Lee
- GM Abhimanyu Mishra
- GM Denis Lazavik
- GM Gukesh Dommaraju
- IM Shreyas Royal
- IM Eline Roebers
6) Chesskid of the Year
- FM Faustino Oro
- FM Tani Adewumi
- CM Aaron Mendes
- IM Ryo Chen
- IM Yagiz Erdogmus
- IM Andy Woodward
- WCM Bodhana Sivanandan
7) Photo of the Year
- Carlsen at the Champions Chess Tour Fanzone after winning set one of the semifinal match against Caruana (by Thomas Tischio)
- Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, beaming with pride over her son after he defeated Caruana to move on to the World Cup final
- Ding bursting into tears after Nepomniachtchi resigned the last game of the World Chess Championship tiebreaks, making Ding the World Champion (by Maria Emelianova)
- Carlsen congratulating Giri for winning the Tata Steel tournament (by Lennart Ootes)
- Esipenko's realisation during a post mortem with Abdusattorov (by Lennart Ootes)
- IM Sagar Shah
- Ludwig
- GM Daniel Naroditsky
- Chessbrahs
- Rey Enigma
- GMHikaru
- Zachary Saine
- WGM Nemo Zhou
- IM Eric Rosen
- WFM Anna Cramling
- WFM Alexandra and Andrea Botez
- IM Levy Rozman
- NM Kevin Bordi
- WGM Dina Belenkaya
- Agadmator
- Tyler1
- GMs Fabiano Caruana and Cristian Chirila
9) Commentator of the Year
- IM Levy Rozman
- WGM Keti Tsatsalashvili
- GM Robert Hess
- IM Danny Rensch
- GM David Howell
- IM Tania Sachdev
- GM David Howell
- IM Tania Sachdev
- GM Daniel Naroditsky
- WGM Jennifer Shahade
- GM Peter Leko
- GM Yasser Seirawan
- GM Peter Svidler
10) Chessable Course of the Year
- The GothamChess 1.e4 Repertoire by Levy Rozman
- The Caro-Kann: Simplified by Alex Banzea
- Techniques of Positional Play by Peter Heine Nielsen
- Lifetime Repertoires: Jones' 1.e4 e5 by Gawain Jones
- Caruana's Ruy Lopez: Dark Archangel by Fabiano Caruana
- Starting Out with 1.d4 by Ben Finegold
- ChessDojo's 1. e4 Repertoire for White by Jesse Kraai
- Lifetime Repertoires: Alonso's Catalan by Alvar Alonso Rosell
- Mastering Chess Defense by Johan Hellsten
- 1.e4: Simplified by Alex Colovic
- 100 Repertoires: Reti (1.Nf3) by Nate Solon
- The Grunfeld Supercharged! by Alex Belsley and Yuriy Krykun
- Lifetime Repertoires: Neo-Catalan (Parts I, II, and III) by Sam Shankland
11) Book of the Year
- Play Like A Champion by Jennifer Shahade
- Re-Engineering the Chess Classics by Matthew Sadler and Steve Giddins
- Perpetual Chess Improvement by Ben Johnson
- Theoretical Rook Endgames by Sam Shankland
- How To Win At Chess by Levy Rozman
- Grind Like A Grandmaster by Magnus Carlsen and David Howell
- Conceptual Rook Endgames by Jacob Aagaard
- Endgame Labyrinths by Jacob Aagard
- How I Became A Chess Grandmaster by Vinay Bhat
Users are also welcome to propose categories or nominations that they believe should be included. Chess.com is actively accepting both votes and feedback from the community.