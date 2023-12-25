2023 Chess.com Awards: Date, time, livestream link, streamer nominations, categories, and more explored

As we bid farewell to the year, Chess.com, the popular platform for online chess, has unveiled the roster of nominees for the Chess.com Awards 2023. This prestigious recognition encompasses not only creators but also highlights outstanding moves and games played on the website throughout the year 2023.

The Chess.com website has already published a comprehensive list of categories that are open for voting. For those wondering, you can cast your votes until January 1, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Who are the Chess.com Awards 2023 nominations?

Chess enthusiasts are now encouraged to visit the official Chess.com page and cast their votes for their preferred creators, moves, and other categories.

You can vote by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Here are the categories and the nominations for the Chess.com Awards 2023:

1) Player of the Year

GMHikaru

GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov

GM Magnus Carlsen

GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu

GM Hou Yifan

GM Vidit Gujrathi

GM Ding Liren

GM Fabiano Caruana

GM Wesley So

GM Ju Wenjun

2) Woman Player of the Year

IM Carissa Yip

IM Eline Roebers

IM Vaishali Rameshbabu

GM Hou Yifan

GM Ju Wenjun

IM Polina Shuvalova

IM Nurgyul Salimova

IM Sarasadat Khademalsharieh

3) Game of the Year

Pranesh vs. Yi

Suleymenov vs. Carlsen

So vs. Carlsen

Navara vs. Anton

Theodorou vs. Radjabov

Giri vs. Gukesh

Williams vs. Rakhmangulova

Abdusattorov vs. Beerdsen

Szabo vs. Stepanencu

Vachier-Lagrave vs. Carlsen

4) Move of the Year

25...Qa1!! in Lazavik vs. Wojtaszek

17.Nxd4!! in Williams vs. Rakhmangulova

21.Re7!! in Warmerdam vs. Pechac

46...Rg6! in Nepomniachtchi vs. Ding

30.Qf6+!! in Norlamo vs. Sippola

40.Rxc5+!! in Carlsen vs. Nakamura

41.exf8=N+!! in Rodrigue-Lemieux vs. Vidyarthi

20.Bg5!! in Carlsen vs. Duda

20. Nac5!! in Adhiban vs. Iturrizaga

31.Qh5!! in Camacho vs. Fataliyeva

5) Rising Star of the Year

GM Vincent Keymer

IM Alice Lee

GM Abhimanyu Mishra

GM Denis Lazavik

GM Gukesh Dommaraju

IM Shreyas Royal

IM Eline Roebers

6) Chesskid of the Year

FM Faustino Oro

FM Tani Adewumi

CM Aaron Mendes

IM Ryo Chen

IM Yagiz Erdogmus

IM Andy Woodward

WCM Bodhana Sivanandan

7) Photo of the Year

Carlsen at the Champions Chess Tour Fanzone after winning set one of the semifinal match against Caruana (by Thomas Tischio)

Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, beaming with pride over her son after he defeated Caruana to move on to the World Cup final

Ding bursting into tears after Nepomniachtchi resigned the last game of the World Chess Championship tiebreaks, making Ding the World Champion (by Maria Emelianova)

Carlsen congratulating Giri for winning the Tata Steel tournament (by Lennart Ootes)

Esipenko's realisation during a post mortem with Abdusattorov (by Lennart Ootes)

8) Creator of the Year

IM Sagar Shah

Ludwig

GM Daniel Naroditsky

Chessbrahs

Rey Enigma

GMHikaru

Zachary Saine

WGM Nemo Zhou

IM Eric Rosen

WFM Anna Cramling

WFM Alexandra and Andrea Botez

IM Levy Rozman

NM Kevin Bordi

WGM Dina Belenkaya

Agadmator

Tyler1

GMs Fabiano Caruana and Cristian Chirila

9) Commentator of the Year

IM Levy Rozman

WGM Keti Tsatsalashvili

GM Robert Hess

IM Danny Rensch

GM David Howell

IM Tania Sachdev

GM David Howell

IM Tania Sachdev

GM Daniel Naroditsky

WGM Jennifer Shahade

GM Peter Leko

GM Yasser Seirawan

GM Peter Svidler

10) Chessable Course of the Year

The GothamChess 1.e4 Repertoire by Levy Rozman

The Caro-Kann: Simplified by Alex Banzea

Techniques of Positional Play by Peter Heine Nielsen

Lifetime Repertoires: Jones' 1.e4 e5 by Gawain Jones

Caruana's Ruy Lopez: Dark Archangel by Fabiano Caruana

Starting Out with 1.d4 by Ben Finegold

ChessDojo's 1. e4 Repertoire for White by Jesse Kraai

Lifetime Repertoires: Alonso's Catalan by Alvar Alonso Rosell

Mastering Chess Defense by Johan Hellsten

1.e4: Simplified by Alex Colovic

100 Repertoires: Reti (1.Nf3) by Nate Solon

The Grunfeld Supercharged! by Alex Belsley and Yuriy Krykun

Lifetime Repertoires: Neo-Catalan (Parts I, II, and III) by Sam Shankland

11) Book of the Year

Play Like A Champion by Jennifer Shahade

Re-Engineering the Chess Classics by Matthew Sadler and Steve Giddins

Perpetual Chess Improvement by Ben Johnson

Theoretical Rook Endgames by Sam Shankland

How To Win At Chess by Levy Rozman

Grind Like A Grandmaster by Magnus Carlsen and David Howell

Conceptual Rook Endgames by Jacob Aagaard

Endgame Labyrinths by Jacob Aagard

How I Became A Chess Grandmaster by Vinay Bhat

Users are also welcome to propose categories or nominations that they believe should be included. Chess.com is actively accepting both votes and feedback from the community.