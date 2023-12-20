Novak Djokovic became the greatest for me after Australian Open saga, always identified more with the way Rafael Nadal plays, says Magnus Carlsen

According to chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time. Carlsen also stated that he has always related more to Rafael Nadal's style of play.

Djokovic and Nadal share one of the most fierce tennis rivalries on the ATP Tour. The duo have played against each other a staggering 59 times with the head-to-head marginally in favor of the Serb at 30-29. Nadal has won a total of 22 Grand Slam titles in his career thus far, whereas his rival has a record 24 Grand Slam trophies under his belt.

In a recent interview with Levy Rozman on Youtube, Magnus Carlsen picked Djokovic in his verdict on the GOAT debate. Carlsen stated that he considered the Serb as the greatest tennis player "after the Australian Open thing", seemingly referring to the 2022 edition of the Grand Slam.

In 2022, the Serb was not allowed to compete at the Melbourne Major for not adhering to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. He was quarantined after landing in Melbourne before being deported from the country.

"It was after the Australian Open thing that he became the greatest for me," Carlsen told Rozman after naming the 24-time Major winner as the greatest. (via GothamChess on YouTube)

Rozman asked Carlsen which tennis player he liked in the past, to which the Norwegian mentioned Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Probably Federer but I always identified more with the way Nadal plays," he said.

Novak Djokovic: "I'm not going to say I am the greatest player of all time... I leave it up to others"

Novak Djokovic recently stated that he doesn't believe in calling himself the greatest tennis player of all time.

"I'm not going to say I am the greatest player of all time. It's not up to me to say things like that. I leave it up to others. I leave this discussion to other people," he said during a press conference at the 2023 Paris Masters.

The World No. 1 added that he was blessed to have his name in the history books in some capacity.

"I'm honored to be a tennis player who's writing my own name in the history of tennis, and I'm glad to be at the top right now. That's the most important thing for me," he said.

