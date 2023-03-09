Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.3 full patch notes: Strand Hunter damage fix, artifact reset cost, and more 

Destiny 2's Lightfall and Season of Defiance launch hasn't been smooth in regards to the in-game sandbox. Multiple mods are still disabled a week after launch, and players were experiencing multiple crashes on specific activities.

Additionally, content such as Raids and 12-player PvP activities were making players invisible, making it hard for everyone to aim and shoot.

The latest Hotfix 7.0.0.3 has brought in most of the fixes tied to damage bugs and seasonal artifact costs. The new subclass of Hunters was functioning more intensely than intended, inflicting a ridiculous amount of damage on bosses and elites.

Bungie has taken down its official servers at 8:45 am PST, and the downtime will continue for an extra two hours until 11 am PST. The full patch notes on Hotfix 7.0.0.3 can be found on Bungie's official website.

All patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.3 for Week 2 of Lightfall (2022)

1) Gameplay and investment

Fixed an issue where the Silkstrike Super’s Light attack was doing hidden double damage. We´ve removed the critical strike at the tip of the dart and instead granted the critical-strike behavior to the full length of the dart. The damage has been tuned to compensate.

Fixed an issue where Arcstrider´s Disorienting Blow melee ability was not costing energy on hit.

Fixed an issue where the Lightfall quest previously only tracked the campaign version of the Hypernet Current strike. It will now progress upon completion of any version of the strike.

2) UI/UX

Fixed an issue that caused the Commendations screen to crash.

3) Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Manticore, Season of the Seraph´s Season Pass Destiny Exotic weapon was missing from collections.

4) Armor

Fixed an issue where element-focused armor mods would deactivate when spawning into an activity or respawning after death.

Fixed an issue where the seasonal artifact could cost Glimmer to reset.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger armor mods were incorrectly activating in Crucible game modes.

Fixed an issue where players were able to duplicate ammo drops.

It seems that mods such as Reaper and Dynamo are still locked due to World's First Raid. Players will be able to access the contest modifiers of Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid at 9 am PST on March 10.

However, Bungie decided to extend the contest modifiers to 48 hours, allowing the majority of the community to obtain the unique emblem and completion.

