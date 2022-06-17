"Biden sucks": Destiny's teenage son has some hot takes on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Destiny's stream has gone viral due to his teenage son Nathan's controversial comments regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The OG streamer has always been known to be political on his streams and has changed his stance multiple times over the years. His current flavor of liberalism, however, did not sit well with Nathan's views on the extent of America's role with respect to the ongoing situation in Eastern Europe.

While playing Dying Light 2, Destiny asked his son what he thought about current American President Joe Biden. What unfolded was an interesting conversation between them about Nathan's pro-Russian views and dissatisfaction with the current US response to the crisis in Ukraine.

"Who's telling you this?": Destiny shocked to find his son spouting pro-Russian talking points

After a discussion about which Batman Nathan liked better, Dark Knight or the recent one, Destiny directly asked him about Biden:

"How do you think Biden is doing so far as president, Nathan?"

Without wasting a second, Nathan answered:

"Biden sucks."

With a smile on his face, Steven (being no stranger to controversy himself) tried to explore the reason behind his son's strong reaction:

"Why do you think that?"

Nathan had an answer ready from his hours researching the recesses of the internet:

"Because he is helping Ukraine. Now, I'm not saying we shouldn't help Ukraine. But if we wanna prevent World War 3, we shouldn’t take action at all."

Nathan's opinion appeared to be influenced by pro-Russian articles on right-wing media websites. Being a liberal, the veteran streamer tried to understand where his son had got these ideas from:

"Wait, hold on. Wait, who's telling you this?"

Nathan gave a generic answer:

"I've seen news articles."

But the YouTuber was having none of it and repeated his question:

"Wait, Nathan. Who's giving you these opinions?"

After a brief pause, Nathan answered:

"So basically there's these news articles... These news articles on my laptop. Apparently, Biden was buying Ukraine with weapons."

Destiny then jokingly asked why Nathan would care about this as an 11-year-old. This prompted the teenager to call him an old man and ask why he cared about politics. The YouTuber explained that it was his job as a responsible streamer to talk about these things and that he had a responsibility to his viewers to be politically informed.

Reddit reacts to Nathan's comments

Many Redditors found it funny that a teenage boy had developed such strong political views and dismissed it with jokes:

They also noted the irony that the self-proclaimed liberal streamer's son would turn out to be pro-Russia:

Reddit users even attempted to track down the article Nathan was probably quoting from:

Some made fun of Nathan's views by comparing them to the runaway pandemic of bots and trolls spreading misinformation worldwide on social media platforms:

Whichever side of the political spectrum you stand on, it is an undeniable truth that misinformation and internet trolling have led to an increase in the radicalization of the youth in recent times. Destiny himself is no stranger to controversy with his numerous bans from streaming platforms and a recent permaban from Twitch. However, fans have been flooding his YouTube streams, and his political commentary in this socially charged climate is a sign of the times.

