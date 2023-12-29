Destiny's wife Melina banned from Twitch, fans react

Twitch streamer Melina Goransson has faced her third ban on the platform, the first since 2020. The streamer, a prominent figure in the online community, primarily due to her association with Steven "Destiny" Bonnell II, received the suspension earlier today, December 29. The news was first broken by Streamer Bans (@StreamerBans):

Naturally, this development garnered notable attention, especially considering the streamer's recent prominence in the news due to her apparent rift with her husband. Reports suggest that the couple is on the path to divorce.

Why was Melina banned on Twitch?

While fans are eager to uncover the precise reason for the ban, as of now, no concrete evidence is available regarding the suspension's cause. The streamer is also quite active on social media, but she has not made any statements or provided any information regarding the ban.

In fact, the news is quite fresh, and fans may need to be patient before they know the reason behind the ban. It remains to be seen whether a definitive explanation will emerge either from the platform or directly from the streamer herself in the coming days.

Nevertheless, the news has sparked a barrage of speculations and reactions. Some have even suggested that the ban might result from spam reports from fans of Destiny, though it's important to note that this remains purely speculative.

Here are some of the notable reactions made on X:

The news also garnered a handful of reactions from Destiny's subreddit. Here are some of those reactions:

Why are Destiny and Melina feuding?

The streamer's relationship has been a topic of discussion for quite some time, especially since the couple publicly disclosed that they are, despite being married, in an open relationship.

Recently, however, things haven't been smooth for the couple. Destiny disclosed during a recent stream that she has been preoccupied with another individual, revealing a strain in their relationship:

"I'll have a small convo when I'm back about things, I'm not gonna 'nuke' Melina or anything, but the last two months (and two weeks) have been a massive mindf**k for me, watching her become obsessed with a toxic/abusive guy."

At the moment, a reconciliation between the two seems unlikely. Destiny recently confirmed that Melina has returned to her home country, Sweden, further indicating a potential distance in their relationship.