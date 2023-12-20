“I can see every single lie” - Destiny slams Melina for seemingly asking $100K for her apartment following their alleged fallout

The unfolding controversy surrounding Steven "Destiny" and his wife, Melina Goransson, has taken a fresh turn as the streamer disclosed that Melina requested a substantial $100,000 from him to cover her expenses. For context, the couple is heading towards a separation following revelations that Melina has emotionally connected with another individual.

Today, Steven provided additional updates on the ongoing feud, disclosing that he had a 40-minute call with Melina to address the issues at hand. He revealed:

"I can see every single lie.”

"She tells me I owe her money" - Destiny reveals his recent call with Melina

It appears that Destiny and Melina might be on the verge of an official divorce, as their relationship has been strained lately. Steven disclosed that Melina had made significant demands during his recent stream, further complicating their already troubled situation.

During his stream, he alleged:

"Melina reaches out to me, we have a call and she basically tells me that I owe her money for her apartment and that if I wanna do what's moral because I made her leave the United States and paid to fly all of her sh*t back, that I should pay her $100K. I'm like, 'You're out of your f**king mind'."

He further recounted the back-and-forth that they had between themselves:

"When the call starts Melina is like, 'I just wanna know where you are at,' and I'm like, 'What do you mean?' and she's like, 'Well, I wanna know where you are at because of the message you sent two weeks ago.' and I'm like, 'Well, I'm at the message that I sent one hour ago'."

He also suggested that he has reached a point of clarity as far as his relationship is concerned and sees things more clearly now:

"We argued for a bit about this and then it's just like a 40-minute call and now that I've grown into like, Neo, when it comes to our relationship, I can see like every single lie, and every single pivot and every single attempt..."

What did the fans say?

The clip of Destiny talking about his recent conversation with Melina garnered a lot of reactions online. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X/@agamids)

This, of course, isn't the only controversy Destiny has been involved in recently. Last week, the streamer engaged in a heated debate with Adin Ross, accusing Adin's community of doxxing him.