Diablo 2: Resurrected’s first Ladder season finally goes live - Four unique modes, expected runtime, and more

Diablo 2: Resurrected has finally received its first Ladder season, which has unfortunately been delayed for such a long time. Ladders was one of the biggest reasons Diablo 2 was such a successful title in the franchise. Their continued support for the competitive Ladder allowed it to have a healthy player base since its launch in 2000.

Hence, the Ladder system was indeed a highly-anticipated feature that Diablo 2: Resurrected players have been expecting. While it had been delayed for years, Blizzard Entertainment has fortunately made it live in the game.

Diablo @Diablo Tune into the Infernal Race.



The first Ladder season will begin soon and teams from around the world have gathered to ascend.





For those unaware of the new Ladder system, it’s a somewhat competitive game mode that allows players to enjoy it in different ways. Those who participate will be able to make a whole new character based on the recent 2.4 patch and progress through the game with the opportunity to get their hands on some exclusive loot.

The progress will be recorded and compared to other players on the leaderboard based on experience alone. After the end of each ladder season, the created characters will be shifted to the standard servers.

Diablo 2: Resurrected Ladder Season One - Four unique game modes and expected end time

Diablo 2: Resurrected’s first ladder season will allow players to enjoy four unique game modes to play through. There will be a Classic and Hardcore Classic mode, which will allow players to boot up the four-base acts of the main game. Hardcore is tough and not advised for newer players.

The other two modes are the Expansion Ladder and the Hardcore Expansion Ladder, which will feature the fifth act from the Lord of Destruction expansion.

While the Ladder season kicked off today, the developers are yet to provide fans with an official end date for the season. However, as the original Diablo 2’s Ladder seasons ran for approximately 180 days, fans are speculating that perhaps that will be the case for Resurrected.

While there is no guarantee or official statement to provide much gravitas to the speculation, it’s also possible that Blizzard might look to speed things up for the title and do the Ladder season much faster than they used to.

Diablo 2: Resurrected’s patch 2.4 was the first major update in the game in quite a while, so fans are quite excited to try out the Ladder system as it finally makes its way to the title.

