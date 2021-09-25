Everything to know about Diablo II Resurrected cross-play and cross-progression

With Diablo II Resurrected, Blizzard is bringing the classic game to the consoles as well as the option for cross-play and cross-progression.

Developed and Published by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo II was released back in 2000. The game and its expansion Lord of Destruction quickly ascended to become amongst the most classic games of all time. The action RPG dungeon crawling experience cemented the Diablo series in video game history.

The next game in the series, Diablo III, was released more than a decade after Diablo II in 2012, but it failed to live up to the franchise’s fame. Diablo III took a more online-based, MMORPG approach over the franchise’s tried and true ARPG approach.

Two decades later, Blizzard is bringing back Diablo II and its expansion Lord of Destruction for modern platforms, with a slew of upgrades to Diablo II Resurrected.

Diablo II Resurrected on Console with cross-play support

The first Diablo and Diablo II were released only on Windows PC and Classic MacOS. With Diablo II Resurrected, Blizzard is bringing the game to the console for the first time.

Diablo II Resurrected is launching for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch alongside Windows PC via Battle.net. Blizzard has implemented controller support and added new control schemes for console players.

While Diablo II Resurrected brings back cooperative play, it does implement limited cross-platform play at the moment. Players can invite or join with friends through Battle.net. Hopefully the expanded cross-platform multiplayer can be implemented later down the line.

Diablo II Resurrected cross-progression lets players carry over save from one platform to another

By expanding to consoles, Diablo II Resurrected brings a cross-platform progression system. Players will be able to carry over their progress, including characters and loot, across different platforms.

Players will also be able to carry over their saved files between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Also Read

Diablo @Diablo



is now live. 🔥 Not even death will save you. #Diablo2Resurrected is now live. 🔥 Not even death will save you.



#Diablo2Resurrected is now live. 🔥 https://t.co/AsXBOPOsxs

Diablo II Resurrected has old fans nostalgic and new fans excited to dive into one of the best classic action RPG games ever, and there are now more ways than one to take a plunge into the world of Diablo II.

Edited by Rohit Mishra