“Did he say Darren?” - Fans trick IShowSpeed into thinking Ronaldo invited him

Darren "IShowSpeed," a well-known YouTube streamer and self-proclaimed fan of Ronaldo, fell victim to a prank by his fans during a recent live stream (February 22).

One of his viewers posted a video on the subreddit dedicated to IShowSpeed, claiming that Ronaldo had mentioned Darren's name. However, it turned out to be a ruse as Ronaldo had referred to someone named "Danny" and not "Darren."

After watching a short video in which Ronaldo mentioned someone else's name, the 18-year-old streamer, IShowSpeed, began to contemplate what was said. He curiously enquired:

"Did he say Darren?"

IShowSpeed fooled by fans, thinks Ronaldo mentioned his name

Viewers of IShowSpeed's streams will know that he can get rather animated about Ronaldo. For those unaware, Darren has been on a personal quest to meet the Portuguese star in person. Thus far, he has not been able to fulfill what he claims to be a life-long dream.

Seeing his fanaticism towards the former Manchester United forward, one of his fans took to the streamer's subreddit to post a video captioning how Ronaldo invited "Darren" to a game at Old Trafford. In reality, however, the striker was addressing someone else. Reacting to the video, the streamer said:

"This real or fake y'all? Before we watch it. Let's see."

After playing the video once, he said:

"Hold on y'all. Did he say "Darren"? Wait, wait, wait, hold on wait. Did he say? Chat, did he say "Darren"?"

After replaying it, he was convinced that Ronaldo had mentioned his name. He said:

"Wait, shut up, shut up, shut up. Just listen closely. This is stupid closely. 'Hey Danny,' 'Hey Darren,' I think it's his accent. I don't know what it is. You know what? I'm not gonna get hyped, bro. I think he said my name bro. I'm not gonna lie. I genuinely think he said my name bro. I'm not going to get super hyped but I think he said my name."

Fans react to IShowSpeed getting pranked

Seeing the YouTuber get pranked yet again prompted a host of comical reactions from fans. The clip was shared to an alternative channel dedicated to his clips, which garnered over 450 comments. Here are some relevant ones:

Fans react as Darren gets trolled by his subreddit (Image via Live Speedy YouTube)

Darren has already attempted to meet the Portuguese striker on numerous occasions. He did, however, come close in his latest attempt when he visited Saudi Arabia to attend Ronaldo's debut match for Al-Nassr against PSG. Click here to read more about the story.

