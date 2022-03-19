"Did Disguised Toast delete his Twitter?": Disguised Toast opens up and talks about his social media hiatus

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" recently uploaded a new video to his main YouTube channel about a month after him being inactive on the video sharing platform. The video focused on him answering the most searched queries about him on the internet.

One such question that has been making the rounds regarding the OfflineTV member was about his Twitter account. As expected, the question was along the lines of:

"Did Disguised Toast delete his Twitter?"

Disguised Toast explains the reasons for his absence on Twitter

During the seventeen-minute-long video, Toast was seen Googling himself and answering the most asked questions regarding his life and career. A few questions were asked about his ethnicity, while others inquired about his current relationship status.

(Readers can find the relevant segment at timestamp: 8:03)

One of the most important questions that Toast wanted to answer was about his social media absence back in 2021. Apparently, the streamer made his Twitter account less visible by muting everyone and hiding his display picture.

Speaking about the topic in greater detail, Toast said:

"Yes, for a little while I did; I didn’t delete my Twitter, I just removed all my tweets and essentially muted everyone I followed. I didn’t block them because when you block them, you unfollow them and they can't see your tweets and then they say oh my god Toast tried to say something to me?"

Talking about the lives and behavior of internet celebrities and influencers, Toast had to say:

"When it comes to influencers and streamers, they are very dramatic. A block is like, a block or unfollow is essentially the biggest insult you can give another influencer apparently."

He continued:

"It's like, oh you're not following me on Twitter? F**k you!"

He then explained his rationale for coming back to Twitter by saying:

"So, I actually came back to Twitter to just post occasionally about my own stuff. It's not great stuff, but I no longer see any posts by anyone or any of the replies to my tweets really."

Now changing the topic to his mental health, Disguised Toast mentioned:

"Taking in all the stuff that's happening around me was destroying my mental health. A lot of times I would see like a streamer post like a selfie and I see postivive comments from people I know. I also know that these people posting the positive comments and the positive replies kind of talk s**t about this person behind their backs and I couldn't reconcile that in my head. It's like, I couldn't handle that."

The subject concluded when he began answering other questions suggested by Google.

Fans react to Disguised Toast answering fan questions

Fans and audiences present in the YouTube comment section applauded at how the streamer seemed genuine and down-to-earth in the video. The positive and wholesome comments by his loyal viewers also said how hilarious, yet honest his recent content has become.

Fans reacting to the streamer's video (Images via DisguisedToast/YouTube)

Since his move from Facebook Gaming back to Twitch, the streamer and prominent member of OfflineTV boasts a massive following of 2.4 million people on Twitch. Generally, he receives an average viewership of 11k people per stream.

Edited by Atul S