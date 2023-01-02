Jeremy "Disguised Toast" has revealed that he is having sleeping problems after his boxing match at Ludwig's Mogul Chessboxing Championship event last month. During a livestream on December 31, 2022, he recalled dreaming about having to box the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

Jeremy fought PointCrow at Mogul Chessboxing Championship in what has been dubbed "the biggest chessboxing event ever" by Ludwig's fans. The match itself went on till the seventh round, where Disguised Toast defeated his opponent with a checkmate. The boxing rounds were also quite intense, and the event seems to have had a lasting effect on the OTV member. Recently, he was woken up by a dream where he had to fight Andrew Tate:

"This is going to sound really stupid, but yesterday I got jolted awake because I thought I had to do a boxing match with Andrew Tate."

Disguised Toast reveals he's having trouble sleeping well after chessboxing tournament

During his stream from two days ago, Disguised Toast said he'd been waking up "at around 7:30 am every day." He gave an explanation as to why he was getting up early nowadays. Dismissing jetlag and other reasons, he believed that his boxing matches with PointCrow had something to do with it. Here's what he said:

"I've been waking up at around 7:30 am every day. Not because I'm an early riser or jet lagged; it's because... now, this is going to sound kind of sad, but ever since my boxing match, I can't sleep for a long time."

The streamer, who was in Japan during the livestream revealed that he had been waking up every few hours, saying:

"I would just wake up every three hours. And I don't know why. It'll be like I'm jolted awake."

Disguised Toast reasoned that recent media coverage of Tate following his Twitter feud with Greta Thunberg and his subsequent arrest, coupled with Mogul Chessboxing Championship, had paved the way for the Andrew Tate dream to jolt him awake:

"Everyone was talking about Andrew Tate on my timeline, on social media. And I know Andrew Tate was a boxer, and when I was sleeping, I was like, 'Oh my god, I need to fight Andrew Tate.' At like 3 am in the morning."

Timestamp 0:05:00

Disguised Toast also told his audience how silly it felt to be literally losing sleep over a "meme chessboxing event":

"So, it's been happening a lot since my boxing event. I feel kind of bad about it because it's like... supposed to be this like meme, kind of meme chessboxing event, and here I am like, saying, 'I can’t sleep properly anymore.' I don't know. Something about it feels silly, I guess."

The fact that the content creator feels it is silly has led him to feel more uncomfortable talking about it in public.

"Also, it makes me more uncomfortable to talk about it because I think it's silly. Like, 'There is no way this guy has trouble sleeping over a chessboxing event.' But yeah, I've been waking up super early these days."

Fans react to Disguised Toast's comments

Fans were quite supportive of their favorite streamer's problems regarding sleep and offered positive reactions to the news. Here are some responses from his chat and YouTube users regarding his dream about Tate.

Fan comments in support of the streamer

His chat reacting to his sleeping problem and Andrew Tate dream

The Disguised Toast vs. PointCrow match was one of the many attractions of the event. Here is a list of the most memorable moments from Ludwig's Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

