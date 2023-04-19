Create

Disney Speedstorm complete trophy list: How to unlock every achievement in the game

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Apr 19, 2023 13:38 GMT
Disney Speedstorm achievement list (image via Disney Speedstorm)
Disney Speedstorm achievement list (image via Disney Speedstorm)

Disney Speedstorm’s early access period is now live, and players who have access to the various Founder’s Pack editions of the game are finally trying out everything that the title has to offer. While the official title will be free-to-play and set to drop in 2024, the early access beta can only be enjoyed by those who have pre-ordered one of the packs.

🚥HIT THE TRACKS! 🚥#DisneySpeedstorm is now available on PC & Consoles! Download NOW! ⤵️disneyspeedstorm.com/founders-pack https://t.co/jqqsqRQLfY

With Disney games being incredibly popular, there are indeed many that have booted up the title on their respective platforms. This is why many PlayStation users are quite curious as to the trophies and achievements that they will be able to unlock as they invest more time in the title.

Below is a list of all the trophies that players will be able to achieve in Disney Speedsotrm. However, it’s important to note that the title does not currently have a Platinum achievement, and many are speculating that it will be something that the developers choose to add at a later point or when the game officially drops early next year.

Disney Speedstorm achievement list

youtube-cover

Here are all the trophies that you can unlock in Disney Speedstorm on the PlayStation:

1) Gold

AGGRESSIVE RACER

  • Hit 500 rivals

MASTER

  • Collect 300 Medals from the Maps

EXPERIENCED CREW

  • Reach a total Multiplayer Rank of 100

THE EYE OF THE HUNTER

  • Reach the Top 3 in 100 online Ranked Races

2) Silver

IT'S A LONG WAY TO THE TOP

  • Win a race with a level-30 Racer

PRO

  • Collect 150 Medals from the Maps

LEGENDARY HERO

  • Win 300 races

TRAINING HARD

  • Level up a total of 200 times

RELEASE THE KRAKEN

  • Win 100 Limited-Time Events

DEFEAT OUR CHAMPION

  • Win 30 Online Ranked Races

3) Bronze

ACE SPEEDSTER

  • Win a race with any 3-Star Speedster

FRIENDLY

  • Unlock 30 Crew Members

ROOKIE

  • Collect 50 Medals from the Maps

ACE TRICKSTER

  • Win a race with any 3-Star Trickster

EXTRA BOOST

  • Boost for a total of 3600 seconds
youtube-cover

PERFECTLY POISED

  • Collect 25 different Avatar

BE OUR GUEST

  • Reach Collection Level 10

ACE BRAWLER

  • Win a race with any 3-Star Brawler

PROTECTED

  • Avoid 50 attacks with a Shield

ACE DEFENDER

  • Win a race with a 3-Star Defender

A TIGER'S FEAR

  • Stun 50 rivals in Jungle Ruins

HERE ARE SOME BARE NECESSITIES

  • Use 200 Skills backwards

While most Disney Speedstorm achievements are easy to complete, there are some which will require hours of grind.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...