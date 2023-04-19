Disney Speedstorm complete trophy list: How to unlock every achievement in the game

Disney Speedstorm’s early access period is now live, and players who have access to the various Founder’s Pack editions of the game are finally trying out everything that the title has to offer. While the official title will be free-to-play and set to drop in 2024, the early access beta can only be enjoyed by those who have pre-ordered one of the packs.

With Disney games being incredibly popular, there are indeed many that have booted up the title on their respective platforms. This is why many PlayStation users are quite curious as to the trophies and achievements that they will be able to unlock as they invest more time in the title.

Below is a list of all the trophies that players will be able to achieve in Disney Speedsotrm. However, it’s important to note that the title does not currently have a Platinum achievement, and many are speculating that it will be something that the developers choose to add at a later point or when the game officially drops early next year.

Disney Speedstorm achievement list

Here are all the trophies that you can unlock in Disney Speedstorm on the PlayStation:

1) Gold

AGGRESSIVE RACER

Hit 500 rivals

MASTER

Collect 300 Medals from the Maps

EXPERIENCED CREW

Reach a total Multiplayer Rank of 100

THE EYE OF THE HUNTER

Reach the Top 3 in 100 online Ranked Races

2) Silver

IT'S A LONG WAY TO THE TOP

Win a race with a level-30 Racer

PRO

Collect 150 Medals from the Maps

LEGENDARY HERO

Win 300 races

TRAINING HARD

Level up a total of 200 times

RELEASE THE KRAKEN

Win 100 Limited-Time Events

DEFEAT OUR CHAMPION

Win 30 Online Ranked Races

3) Bronze

ACE SPEEDSTER

Win a race with any 3-Star Speedster

FRIENDLY

Unlock 30 Crew Members

ROOKIE

Collect 50 Medals from the Maps

ACE TRICKSTER

Win a race with any 3-Star Trickster

EXTRA BOOST

Boost for a total of 3600 seconds

PERFECTLY POISED

Collect 25 different Avatar

BE OUR GUEST

Reach Collection Level 10

ACE BRAWLER

Win a race with any 3-Star Brawler

PROTECTED

Avoid 50 attacks with a Shield

ACE DEFENDER

Win a race with a 3-Star Defender

A TIGER'S FEAR

Stun 50 rivals in Jungle Ruins

HERE ARE SOME BARE NECESSITIES

Use 200 Skills backwards

While most Disney Speedstorm achievements are easy to complete, there are some which will require hours of grind.

Poll : 0 votes