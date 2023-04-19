Disney Speedstorm complete trophy list: How to unlock every achievement in the game

Disney Speedstorm’s early access period is now live, and players who have access to the various Founder’s Pack editions of the game are finally trying out everything that the title has to offer. While the official title will be free-to-play and set to drop in 2024, the early access beta can only be enjoyed by those who have pre-ordered one of the packs.
With Disney games being incredibly popular, there are indeed many that have booted up the title on their respective platforms. This is why many PlayStation users are quite curious as to the trophies and achievements that they will be able to unlock as they invest more time in the title.
Below is a list of all the trophies that players will be able to achieve in Disney Speedsotrm. However, it’s important to note that the title does not currently have a Platinum achievement, and many are speculating that it will be something that the developers choose to add at a later point or when the game officially drops early next year.
Disney Speedstorm achievement list
Here are all the trophies that you can unlock in Disney Speedstorm on the PlayStation:
1) Gold
AGGRESSIVE RACER
- Hit 500 rivals
MASTER
- Collect 300 Medals from the Maps
EXPERIENCED CREW
- Reach a total Multiplayer Rank of 100
THE EYE OF THE HUNTER
- Reach the Top 3 in 100 online Ranked Races
2) Silver
IT'S A LONG WAY TO THE TOP
- Win a race with a level-30 Racer
PRO
- Collect 150 Medals from the Maps
LEGENDARY HERO
- Win 300 races
TRAINING HARD
- Level up a total of 200 times
RELEASE THE KRAKEN
- Win 100 Limited-Time Events
DEFEAT OUR CHAMPION
- Win 30 Online Ranked Races
3) Bronze
ACE SPEEDSTER
- Win a race with any 3-Star Speedster
FRIENDLY
- Unlock 30 Crew Members
ROOKIE
- Collect 50 Medals from the Maps
ACE TRICKSTER
- Win a race with any 3-Star Trickster
EXTRA BOOST
- Boost for a total of 3600 seconds
PERFECTLY POISED
- Collect 25 different Avatar
BE OUR GUEST
- Reach Collection Level 10
ACE BRAWLER
- Win a race with any 3-Star Brawler
PROTECTED
- Avoid 50 attacks with a Shield
ACE DEFENDER
- Win a race with a 3-Star Defender
A TIGER'S FEAR
- Stun 50 rivals in Jungle Ruins
HERE ARE SOME BARE NECESSITIES
- Use 200 Skills backwards
While most Disney Speedstorm achievements are easy to complete, there are some which will require hours of grind.