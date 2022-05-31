DNF Duel’s gets a new “Online Mode” trailer, showcases Ranked Matchmaking, Player Profile, replay features, and more

Nexon recently released another gameplay trailer for DNF Duel, this time featuring the more multiplayer aspects of the game and some of the online features that players will be able to look forward to when the game drops next month.

The developers had primarily provided insights into the Story Mode and the Local Modes in the previous trailer. But with the most recent reveal, fans get a glimpse of Ranked Matches, Player Profiles, and a Replay Library.

With the game set to be released on June 28, 2022, for PlayStation and PC, the ranked mode will allow players to climb the competitive ladder against opponents of a similar rank.

Many customization options will be available for various aspects of the fighter, and fans will enjoy DNF Duel in whichever way they choose.

Features to look out for in the upcoming DNF Duel

When it comes to Ranked Matchmaking, players will be able to adjust their Battle Setting before heading into the queue. There will be a range of options players will be able to pick from before a match, to tailor-make the experience.

On the other hand, Players' Profiles will showcase individual details such as the Number of Player Matches and the Ranked Match history. Players will be able to set this to private if they are not too keen on showing others their recent matches.

Additionally, DNF Duel fans will also be able to choose an avatar with various customizable options. While some of the basic ones will be available for free, most of them will need to be purchased through the title's in-game currency.

In the Ranked Match Record tab, players will be able to go over some of their match history details, not just a brief overview. From the total number of battles fought with each character and their respective history, there is much information displayed.

Overall, Battle Records will also be made available in the game, and fans will be able to get an accurate count of Win Streaks, Perfect KO rounds, and Awakening Skill Finishes.

The final amazing feature showcased is the Replay Library. Players will be able to visit anytime they want and rewatch their recent Ranked Matches.

DNF Duel is an upcoming fight game from Arc System Works and Nexon. The title was announced last year and is slated to release in June 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far