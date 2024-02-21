"Do you do anything but impression farm?" - Fans react as Boggles claims he's allegedly being sued by Fortnite streamer Fresh amid recent controversy

Boggles, an emerging streamer from Australia, has claimed that he has been sued by his compatriot and Fortnite content creator, Harley "Fresh." For context, Boggles posted on X, alleging that Harley had faced issues with gambling addiction, got "dumped" by his girlfriend, and even attempted legal action against his fellow creator friends.

Today (February 21), Boggles posted again, alleging that Harley sued him, suggesting that his previous post may have provoked this action. Fans, however, have remained skeptical of the post, given Boggles' track record of sensationalizing content for clicks. One X user wrote:

"Genuinely do you do anything but impression farm."

Fans remain doubtful of Boggles' latest post (Image via X)

Did Fortnite streamer Fresh file a lawsuit against Boggles?

Boggles has asserted that he's facing a lawsuit from fellow Fortnite player and streamer Fresh due to his post on February 20. He shared a screenshot of an email that alleged from the Federal Court of Australia. Here's what the post read:

"He's trying to sue me now w*f? Can someone tell me if this is actually legal for him to do?"

Boggles alleges to have been sued by fellow streamer (Image via X)

Despite claiming to have been sued, it's uncertain whether Boggles' post is genuine or simply a troll. Boggles is known for his provocative posts, and this may be another similar instance, considering it would be pretty challenging for Harley to initiate a legal action within just one day.

For those curious, Boggles posted accusatory remarks against Fresh, claiming he had a gambling addiction and even suggesting he attempted to 'scam' his fans. Here's one of the few things he wrote:

"He got involved with crypto pump and dumps and promoted multiple NFTs to his young impressionable fans, he still even shows his crypto involvement in his bio."

Boggles' post on the streamer (Image via X)

What did the fans say?

Fans have also responded to Boggles' post about Fresh. However, the majority of them remain skeptical of its authenticity. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans call out Boggles' over alleged lawsuit (Image via X)

Boggles is an Australian streamer who broadcasts on both Twitch and Kick. He gained rapid fame over the past few months following the viral "fork-in-a-toaster" gimmick across various social media platforms.