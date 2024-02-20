"Stab his peers in the back" - Boggles accuses Fortnite streamer Fresh of allegedly "scamming fans with AI videos" and gambling addiction

One of the most prominent faces in the Australian Fortnite community, Harley "Fresh," is currently facing allegations following the announcement of his latest AI project. Harley has been relatively inactive in content creation, with no monthly posts or streams for over two years. However, he surprised his audience yesterday (February 19) by announcing his return to the scene with a new AI-generated video idea for his channel.

Here's what he posted:

After Harley's post, another Australian creator, Boggles, shared some accusatory remarks directed at Harley on X, alleging misconduct such as scamming people. He said

"It is so sad to see someone who got given an opportunity of a lifetime turn around and throw it out the window, stab his peers in the back and scam his fans."

"Developed a gambling addiction" - Boggles calls out Fresh following his return

At one point in time, Fresh was undeniably one of the most prominent figures in the Fortnite community, renowned for his skillful gameplay. However, it seems that over the past few years, he has witnessed a decline, with his focus shifting more towards cryptocurrency.

Fresh announced his return to content creation with a teaser video featuring Lannan "LazarBeam," but Boggles criticized him on X, alleging a gambling addiction and a wasteful attitude despite his wealth:

"Displayed a persona to the public that he was borderline homeless and being moved around from multiple public housing units, he's dad was filthy rich and in Australia child support payments heavily favor towards the mother of the child."

He added:

"His gambling addiction stopped him from uploading and he only ever came back to upload for a quick cash grab always with an announcement promoting his next project."

Boggles further alleged that Fresh had initiated legal action against some of his fellow Australian creators, including LazarBeam, Lachlan, and Muselk:

"After becoming broke from addiction he then attempted to sue Lazarbeam, Lachlan and Muselk for abusive litigation and manipulation, you can verify this by searching up "Harley Campbell" on the NSW Online Registry website."

What did the community say?

Boggles' post about Fresh has garnered a lot of attention. Here are some notable reactions to the post:

Here are some other comments:

In recent years, gambling has become intertwined with the streaming realm, evolving into a form of content itself. Among the prominent figures known for gambling content are Adin Ross and Felix "xQc."