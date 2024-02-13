"I need a break" - Adin Ross loses it and says popular rappers "want to steal" his money

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross has experienced a challenging few weeks in terms of his collaborations with rappers. The streamer has suffered significant financial losses, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars, stemming from a series of controversies and activities related to gambling. Yesterday (February 12), the streamer expressed frustration when a caller attempted to invite him to gamble with Lil Baby, reacting strongly to the suggestion.

Adin expressed his frustrations, particularly in light of recent events, stating that he feels like all rappers want to scam him out of his money. He said:

"I need a break."

Expand Tweet

"You guys wanna take all my money" - Adin Ross reacts to gambling invitation

Adin Ross' troubles with rappers began when he lost a bet to 21 Savage in a card game. Controversially, it was later revealed that 21 Savage had used marked cards to gain an unfair advantage and secure a favorable outcome for himself.

Just days after that incident, Adin was seen offering a bag full of cash to Playboi Carti as a gesture of welcome, hoping for the rapper to stay and engage in a full-fledged stream. However, Playboi Carti left the stream after only a few minutes, leaving Adin in a bitter mood.

Adin has finally shared his stance, expressing a desire to distance himself from IRL gambling activities. He said:

"He (Lil Baby) did text me. He wants to gamble, he wants to take my money."

After the caller asked if Adin wanted to gamble, he replied:

"Yeah, but I know but you guys wanna take all my money, huh? Yeah, I know. You, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, all you guys wanna steal my money. No. F**k off."

When the caller said that he doesn't have to gamble, Adin responded:

"Yeah, that's what they say. Then you guys get me in the corner and start peer pressuring me. I'm not stupid bro."

LSF reacts to Adin Ross' phone call

r/LivestreamFail members also reacted to Adin Ross seemingly distancing himself from IRL gambling. Here are some of the top comments:

Comment byu/permisionwiner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/permisionwiner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/permisionwiner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/permisionwiner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/permisionwiner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/permisionwiner from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Speaking about gambling, Adin also placed a $300K wager on the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII, but unfortunately lost all the money when the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious.