Fortnite FNCS EU region had over a million players despite server issues

In a testament to Fortnite's competitive scene's unwavering growth and popularity, the FNCS (Fortnite Championship Series) in the EU region observed a huge rise in player turnout, with over 1,000,000 players participating in the tournament. This is especially surprising since the event reportedly faced persistent issues with queueing and server performance.

The magnitude of players eager to participate in the competitive environment of FNCS 2024 potentially led to queueing problems and server overload. While Epic Games usually plans for the heavy traffic that FNCS receives, it is clear that the load was too much this year.

Fortnite Championship Series 2024 brings in over a million players amidst EU server issues

Players' demands to engage in FNCS 2024 surged to such an extent that Epic Games' servers in the EU region struggled to accommodate the influx of players. This resulted in a challenging experience for many participants in the event. The server issues were especially prominent during the tournaments as they not only created issues in gameplay but also affected the smooth progression of matches.

However, despite the server and queueing issues, the competitive spirit prevailed among players as they persevered through technical challenges to take part in the FNCS action, with the player count going up to one million players.

This showcases the unparalleled enthusiasm the pro players and the community, in general, have for Fortnite's esports landscape, serving as a driving force behind the overwhelming number of players trying to participate.

The surge in players not only highlights the game's enduring appeal, despite being over six years old, but also serves as a testament to the intense anticipation the community has surrounding Fortnite FNCS 2024. Despite the technical hurdles, FNCS 2024 is shaping up to be an electric atmosphere owing to the community's dedication to competitive events.

How FNCS 2024 can boost Fortnite on Twitch

While the tournament itself was facing challenges with servers and queueing, the game experienced a significant boost in viewer counts on Twitch. With FNCS 2024 now officially kicked off and in full swing, the game claimed the spot of #1 most-viewed game on Twitch by a large margin, with fans and viewers flocking to the streaming platform to catch the live broadcast of the tournament.

Additionally, another prominent milestone to come out of this whole situation is Mongraal's viewership numbers, as the professional Fortnite player's live stream was able to amass almost 100,000 concurrent viewers. This surge in Mongraal's viewer numbers highlights not only the global interest in FNCS 2024 but also fans' excitement to watch their favorite professional players perform.

