Top 10 Fortnite professionals with the most earnings as of 2023, ranked

Fortnite has established a competitive gaming scene unlike any other, with millions of dollars in prize money up for grabs. It's no wonder that many professional players have risen to the occasion and become some of the highest-earning esports players in the world, making their names synonymous with competitive esports.

With the 2023 FNCS Global Championship winding up earlier this month, this list looks at the 10 highest-earning Fortnite players as of 2023.

Highest-earning professional Fortnite players

10) Rojo

Dave "Rojo" Jung (Image via NOS)

Rounding out the list is Dave "Rojo" Jong, the 25-year-old keyboard and mouse player from the Netherlands. Rojo has performed consistently well in multiple contests and tournaments, namely in the 2018 Fall Skirmish during Chapter 1.

During the duo tournament in the 2019 World Cup, Rojo and his teammate Wolfiez managed to secure 2nd position, winning $2,250,000. Over the years, Rojo has earned over $1,215,593 from playing competitively.

9) Kreo

Nate "Kreo" Kou (Image via ProSettings.net)

Nate "Kreo" Kou is an American professional player with substantial earnings. He has displayed immense skill and consistency in his performance by securing a 4th place in the Solo event of the 2019 World Cup.

Over his professional Fortnite career, the 22-year-old has earned nearly $1,243,684 from tournaments and cash cups, proving his efficiency and skill in competitive play.

8) Wolfiez

Jaden "Wolfiez" Ashman (Image via The Loadout)

Jaden "Wolfiez" Ashman is a professional British player who currently plays for TT9 and has established himself as one of the most prominent controller players in the world. Wolfiez is still an active player in the competitive space, consistently taking part in events organized by Epic Games.

Wolfiez's earnings of over $1,367,708 throughout his career have displayed his efficiency and skill at the game.

7) Kami

Michal "Kami" Kaminski (Image via Become Legends)

Michal "Kami" Kaminski is an 18-year-old Polish player currently playing for the Gaimin Gladiators. He has been a constant presence in the competitive esports scene and has proven himself a dominant force in the community, regularly earning top placements in multiple tournaments.

Kami's steady and consistent performance has led to his impressive earnings, helping him accumulate $1,408,819 over his professional esports career.

6) Nyhrox

Emil "Nyhrox" Pedersen (Image via Cooler Esports)

Emil "Nyhrox" Pedersen is a professional keyboard and mouse player from Norway and currently playing for 00 Nation. He is widely known for his incredible feat of winning the Duos event at the World Cup in 2019 alongside his duo partner, Aqua.

With over $1,541,795 in earnings from competitive play, Nyhrox is one of the highest-earning players in the world.

5) Anas

Anas El-Abd (Image via Fortnite)

Anas "Anas" El-Abd is a professional Fortnite player hailing from Denmark and currently a member of Guild Esports. He is another formidable player who has consistently placed in multiple tournaments, including FNCS, primarily focused on Duos.

Anas has nearly $1,586,577 under his belt and has proven to be one of the highest earners in the competitive esports scene.

4) FaZe EpikWhale

Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton (Image via Esports.gg)

Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton is an American professional Fortnite player currently signed to the famous FaZe Clan. He has earned a stellar reputation in the community, proving himself an exceptional player on multiple occasions.

EpikWhale's strong presence and impressive performance have contributed greatly to his substantial earnings from the game, allowing him to earn $1,781,767.

3) Psalm

Harrison "Psalm" Chang (Image via ESPN)

Harrison "Psalm" Chang is a retired American professional player who was previously a part of Cloud Logic Gaming. While he initially gained fame in competitive Hearthstone, he transitioned to Fortnite later on, quickly becoming a top player.

Psalm has secured over $2,185,540 in earnings, reflecting his adaptability and exceptional skills in competitive esports.

2) Aqua

Emil "Nyhrox" Pedersen and David "Aqua" Wang (Image via Esports.gg)

David "Aqua" Wang is a retired Austrian Fortnite player widely known for his victory in the Duos event of the 2019 World Cup with his teammate Nyhrox. The duo placed first and went on to win around $2,250,000 collectively.

With around $2,185,540 in earnings, Aqua is the second highest-earning competitive Fortnite player in the world.

1) Bugha

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Image via Upcomer)

Topping off the list is Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, the American player currently a member of the Dignitas organization. He is the winner of the Fortnite World Cup 2019 and the highest-earning player in the world.

With over $3,622,555 in earnings, Bugha has solidified himself as one of the best players in the game.

