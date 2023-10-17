When are the FNCS Global Championship 2023 Skins coming to Fortnite? Release date and more

The FNCS Global Championship 2023 Outfits (Champion Kyra and Cosmic Infinity) were added to the Fortnite Item Shop not too long away. Ever since they were first showcased via a leak, the community has been eager to get their hands on them. While some players did obtain them early by ranking high in the FNCS Global Championship Community Cup, everyone else would have to wait until they could be purchased.

Saldy and without explanation, a few hours after the FNCS Global Championship 2023 Outfits (Champion Kyra and Cosmic Infinity) were added to the game, they were removed as well. This has since left the community dumbfounded and unable to comprehend what had happened. However, as luck would have it, the Outfits are coming back to the Fortnite Item Shop, and it should be sooner than expected.

Fortnite x FNCS Global Championship 2023 Outfits will likely release on October 17, 2023

According to numerous veteran leakers/data-miners, the Outfits have been re-added to the game, and should be featured in the Item Shop soon. Although there is no timeline in place, taking into account that the FNCS Global Championship 2023 has concluded, the Outfits should be released during the next Item Shop rotation. This will occur on October 17, 2023 at 8 PM Eastern Time

While most had assumed that Epic Games removed the Outfits to keep them exclusive in nature, this is far from the truth. Based on the information at hand, there seems to have been a problem with the FNCS Global Championship 2023 Set/Bundle. For this reason, it was pulled from the Item Shop barely a few hours after being added in following the Fortnite update v26.30 which occurred on October 10, 2023.

Nevertheless, with the issue now being resolved, they should be added to the Fortnite Item Shop in just a few hours. If it is not added in after the upcoming rotation, the deadline should be by the end of this week. As mentioned, with the FNCS Global Championship 2023 over, there is no point in holding back the Outfits. On that note, they will cost quite a bit despite being re-skins to a large extent.

How much will the FNCS Global Championship 2023 Outfits (Champion Kyra and Cosmic Infinity) cost?

Looking back at the pricing for earlier FNCS bundles, this will cost about the same if not a bit more. The Set/Bundle containing all cosmetics will be priced at 2,300 V-Bucks, while the individual Outfits can be purchased at 800 V-Bucks each. The Competitive Slicer Pickaxe will also cost 800 V-bucks.

Other cosmetics such as Recoil Reactor Wrap and Recoil Reactor Emote will cost between 500 V-Bucks each. Once the cosmetics are added to the Item Shop, they should stay in rotation for a week at least before being removed. Once they are vaulted, it's rather unclear when or if they will be added back to the Item Shop in the future.

Note: Epic Games will make an official announcement on Twitter when the FNCS Global Championship 2023 Outfits will be added to the Item Shop.

