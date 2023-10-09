Fortnite update v26.30 early patch notes: Vampire Stake Shotgun, Vampire Boss, Mythic Vampire Kinetic Blade, and more

The third and supposedly last major Fortnite update (v26.30) for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will go live on October 10, 2023. This update will kick off the Fortnitemares 2023 celebrations in-game. While Epic Games has not revealed much, according to leakers/data-miners a lot of new content will be added during this update.

As per the information at hand, the main attraction of the update will be the Mythic Vampire Kinetic Blade. It will be wielded by Kado Thorne who will turn into a vampire. A new shotgun called Vampire Stake will also be introduced to the loot pool. Aside from these new items/weapons, others such as the Witch Broom and Pumpkin Launcher will also be making a comeback. That said, here's a list of everything players can expect to see in the Fortnite update v26.30.

Fortnite update v26.30 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Vampire Stake Shotgun

The Vampire Stake Shotgun will be a game-changer in many ways (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

As per the Fortnite update v26.30 early patch notes, a brand new weapon called the Vampire Stake Shotgun will be added to the loot pool. Unlike the other shotguns in this loot pool, this one will allegedly feature a "Siphon" effect. Players using this weapon will be able to siphon hit-points from opponents upon inflicting damage.

2) Kado Thorne - Vampire Boss

Kado Thorne will assume his original form for Fortnitemares 2023. He will turn into a vampire and will likely be able to hover above ground while moving. Furthermore, as per Fortnite update v26.30 early patch notes, since he will be a vampire Boss NPC, he will be given a special attack as well. When attacking players, he will be able to siphon hit-points from them. By the looks of it, defeating him in combat is going to be challenging.

3) Mythic Vampire Kinetic Blade

Mythic Vampire Kinetic Blade attached to Kado Thorne's back (Image via Epic Games)

Based on the Fortnite update v26.30 early patch notes, a fan-favorite weapon from Chapter 4 Season 2 will be re-added to the loot pool. The weapon in question is the Kinetic Blade which is being rebranded as the Mythic Vampire Kinetic Blade. It will be wielded by Kado Thorne, but another version of it will likely also be available in the loot pool for players to use. However, for the time being, leakers/data-miners are not sure about this.

4) Pumpkin Launcher, Witch Brooms, and Candy

The Witch Broom will have a fiery tail (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

The dreaded Pumpkin Launcher will be making a return alongside Candy. The former can be used to take out groups of enemies, while the latter can be consumed to obtain temporary buffs. Aside from these two items, Witch Brooms will also be added back to the loot pool. They are getting a facelift and will have a fiery tail to add to the aesthetics.

5) Trick or Treat and Witchy Warrior Reality Augment

As per the v26.30 early patch notes, two new Reality Augments will be added to the game once the downtime ends:

Trick or Treat

Witchy Warrior

Trick or Treat Reality Augment gives 10 extra hit-points when players consume Candy. Witchy Warrior Reality Augment reduces the Witch Broom cooldown from 20 seconds to 16. That said, it is unclear if these two new Reality Augments will be released at once or over the course of the week.

6) Horde Rush LTM

Horde Rush LTM is coming back (Image via Twitter/vondarkerreal)

Lasty, the Horde Rush LTM will be reactivated for the occasion. This LTM is a truly terrifying experience and only players that work together will manage to reach the very end and defeat the boss. Last time around the boss was a Caretaker, which was first featured in Chapter 2 Season 8. That said, it may likely feature once more as is tradition. However, Epic Games can always switch things up if they feel like it.

