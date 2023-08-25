Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Ahsoka, Vampire skin, new cars, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has come with all the bells and whistles that players could have wanted. A new antagonist, brand new gadgets (weapons/items), and Reality Augments that will change the meta in-game. It also has come with a host of new characters that are present on the Battle Pass. This includes Khaby Lame and Ahsoka Tano.

Aside from cosmetics, new Named Locations have been added in as well. Although they belong to Kado Thorne and will likely be off limits, they will be fun to explore nonetheless. That being said, here is everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is packed to the brim with new content

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

1) Kinetic Blade and Vampire Boss NPC

Expand Tweet

A new version of the Kinetic Blade will be added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 during Fortnitemares 2023. The weapon will likely be used by Kado Thorne who will also be featured in-game as a Vampire Boss. Based on what was showcased in the teaser, players will have to defeat him to claim the weapon for themselves.

2) Mythic weapons from past seasons

Expand Tweet

A plethora of weapons from Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 will be introduced to the loot pool of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. This includes Midas' Drum Gun, Zyg And Choppy’s Ray Gun, and Kit’s Charge Shotgun to name a few. According to leakers/data-miners, over the course of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 more Mythics weapons will be added in.

3) New Reality Augments

Expand Tweet

A total of nine new Reality Augments have been added to the files, six of which have been introduced to the game. These cover everything from tactical buffs to combat oriented bonuses. However, since it still works on the principle of random number generator (RNG), players will have to be lucky to get the Reality Augment they truly want. Nevertheless, there will be enough time to try out all of them eventually.

4) Fortnitemares 2023 - Horde Rush

Expand Tweet

According to leakers/data-miners, the Horde Rush LTM has been added back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It will undoubtedly be featured during Fortnitemares 2023 that will occur sometime in the month of October. It will be interesting to see what changes Epic Games has implemented in this age old LTM.

5) Vaulted, Unvaulted, and new weapons

Expand Tweet

With every new season, weapons/items are vaulted and unvaulted to better suit the storyline. Things are no different in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, Epic Games has vaulted and unvaulted a massive amount of weapons and items. In addition to vaulting and unvaulting, new weapons/items have been added to the loot pool as well.

6) New Vehicles

Expand Tweet

A total of three new vehicles have been added to the motor-pool for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Although these are unique from each other in terms of design, they are variants for the most part. One belongs to the Pizza Pit, while the other belongs to Kado Thorne himself. It will be interesting to see if he ever drives a vehicle on the island.

7) Battle Pass Outfits

Expand Tweet

The Battle Pass Outfits for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 are unique in every way from each other. There's something for everything this time around. Starting with Mae who's an animated Outfit to Fish Thicc - who happens to be related to Fishstick and is extremely buff.

Other Outfits include Nolan Chance who is the character behind the elaborate Heist and has been hired by Innovator Slone. Other characters include Piper Pace, Antonia, Khaby Lame, and of course, Kado Thorne himself. There's also a Bonus/Secret Outfit - Ahsoka Tano. Players will be able to unlock her next month.

8) New Named Locations/POIs

Expand Tweet

Lastly, new Named Locations/POIs have been added to the island: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. These are very posh in nature and look rather expensive. Hopefully, Kado Thorne has good insurance as these locations will be severely damaged during combat.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!