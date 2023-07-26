Fortnite Arnold LTM: Everything you need to know

After years of a dry spell, a new Fortnite LTM codenamed "Arnold" is finally set to arrive in-game, and by the looks of it, sooner than expected. The Arnold LTM as it's being called was discovered during the second week of July, 2023. While initially leakers/data-miners consider this LTM to be Horde Rush 2.0, that may not be the case. Following the update v25.20, new information has come to light.

According to the leaker/data-miner Wensoing, the Arnold LTM will feature several gameplay features alongside a few scripted sequences. What these are remains unknown, but it's an indication that Epic Games is working on something large. Although it may not be related to Fortnitemares, it will likely be ready by Chapter 4 Season 4. That being said, here's everything to know about the Fortnite Arnold LTM.

Fortnite Arnold LTM seems to be rather complex in nature

The Arnold LTM will have the following gameplay features:- Falcon Scouts- Hurdling- Mantling- Animal Riding- Henchmen- Animals- Bosses

Unlike LTMs in the past that were simple, with Epic Games raising the bar each consecutive season, they seem to be becoming dynamic experiences. Such seems to be the case with the upcoming Arnold LTM. As mentioned by leaker/data-miner Wensoing, it will contain numerous gameplay features such as:

Given that Hurdling has been disabled in-game since Chapter 4 Season 1, seeing it on the list is rather surprising. This indicates that Epic Games is trying to fix this mechanic to add it to a mere LTM even though it's been disabled in the Battle Royale mode. What's also interesting is that the now vaulted Falcon Scouts will be added to the Arnold LTM as well.

New Arnold LTM Info:- Will have "Extraction Guards"- Has NPCs that will be in vehicles codenamed "DP"- The "DP" NPCs also have a scripted sequence

Aside from these two features, other features such as Animal Riding, Henchmen, Wildlife, and NPC Bosses will be present also. Speaking of NPCs, the Fortnite Arnold LTM will feature something called "Extraction Guards." There be will NPCs that will be present in vehicles codenamed "DP." These will have a scripted sequence also.

Given the number of things that this upcoming LTM has going on, some community members are of the opinion that this just might be a new live event. However, if such was indeed the case, leakers/data-miners would have surely realized it by now.

Having said all that, the Arnold LTM should be added to the game next season. Based on the details known thus far, Epic Games is creating something of epic proportions. Hopefully, the experience will live up to the hype.

