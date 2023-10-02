Fortnitemares leak hints at the return of Kinetic Blade

The Kinetic Blade was the highlight of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. It was introduced at the start of the season and soon became a fan-favorite. Although it was first and foremost a melee weapon, the community found use for it when it came to mobility as well. Its charged attack could be used to cover considerable distances. Since all stored charges could be used in quick succession, it became a high-mobility item.

Sadly, it was vaulted at the end of Chapter 4 Season 2, but according to leakers/data-miners, the Kinetic Blade will be making a return soon. With Fortnitemares 2023 around the corner, the item will be added back to the loot pool, but in a limited capacity.

Kado Thorne will be wielding the Kinetic Blade for Fortnitemares 2023

Kado Thorne will go from a run of a mill NPC in Chapter 4 Season 4 to a full-fledged vampire NPC Boss. He will be able to siphon hit-points from players in combat and will likely be able to move about by flying close to the ground. Much like Darth Vader from Chapter 4 Season 2, players will need to be cautious while dealing with him.

To spruce things up and make combat more interesting, he will be wielding a new version of the Kinetic Blade. Based on what was seen in the trailer at the start of the "Heist" season, it will have red hues - similar to the crescent moon that's become a well-known symbol this season.

That said, it's unclear if the Kinetic Blade's charged attack will be any different from the one seen in Chapter 4 Season 2. However, given that the weapon will have red hues, the visual effects may have been changed to better suit the overall theme.

Will players be able to use the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Since the weapon will be wielded by Kado Thorne, who will be an NPC Boss, players will likely have to defeat him in combat to obtain the weapon. It may also be added to the loot pool in general, but there is no guarantee at the moment. Perhaps a less powerful version of the weapon will be added to the loot pool while this new version will be exclusive to Kado Thorne.

With all that being said, Kado Thorne should turn into a vampire and be wielding the Kinetic Blade by October 10, 2023. This is when the Fortnite update v26.30 will go live. It will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned for Fortnitemares 2023.

