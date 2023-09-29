Fortnitemares 2023 leak shows Mythic Witch Broom in a brand new avatar

Fortnitemares 2023 leaks have been appearing for some time now. At first, they contained basic information about items and weapons that may be added back to the loot pool. However, with time, more detailed information has started to appear. According to veteran leaker/data-miners HYPEX, Epic Games is working on a new design for the Mythic Witch Broom.

This is a very fascinating mobility item that was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4. While its mechanics are fairly simple, mastering it requires a fair amount of practice. With the Mythic Witch Broom now confirmed to make a return, there is a lot of speculation surrounding it. Here's everything that's known thus far about it.

Mythic Witch Broom is returning with a fiery avatar for Fortnitemares 2023

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As seen from the leaked image of the new Mythic Witch Broom, it has been pepped up and given a fiery tail of sorts. This is very different from the older version of the item that has been present since Chapter 2 Season 4. While one can argue that this new avatar has been introduced to spruce things up, there may be a different reason altogether.

Taking into account the red crescent Moon that's part of the Heist theme this season, it may be possible that Epic Games has revamped the Mythic Witch Broom accordingly. While this is purely based on speculation, either way it looks amazing.

Will the new Mythic Witch Broom for Fortnitemares 2023 have any extra features?

Expand Tweet

Since the Mythic Witch Broom's functionality has remained unchanged since first introduced in-game, it's unlikely that new features will be added to it. Aside from enhanced animations, it's unlikely that anything else has changed. Perhaps new sounds may have been added in, but other than that, things should remain the same.

That said, with the Mythic Witch Broom now having a fiery tail, it will be easier to spot during the night-cycle in-game. Players will have to be fast while using the item and not hover in one spot for too long. With the Tactical DMR that features variable zoom being added to the loot pool soon, it's best to not be an open target for too long.

On that note, the new Mythic Witch Broom should be added to the game during the Fortnite update v26.30. This will likely take place on October 10, 2023. It will be the last update prior to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 starting. The Mythic Witch Broom will be vaulted once this occurs and will next be added to the game in October, 2024.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!