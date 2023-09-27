Fortnite leak reveals 2 new weapons arriving in Chapter 4 Season 4

During the Fortnite update v26.20 for Chapter 4 Season 4, leakers/data miners came across two new weapons in the files. One of them has some form of pictorial representation, while the other only exists in the form of numbers and statistics. Nevertheless, it would seem that Epic Games is currently working on these new weapons.

The two new weapons in question are called Tactical DMR and Vampire Shotgun. Given that DMRs have become popular since being first introduced in Chapter 3, it's no wonder Epic Games is adding more of them to the loot pool. As for shotguns, well, there can never be enough of them in a Battle Royale game. That said, here's more information about these two new upcoming weapons.

Tactical DMR and Vampire Shotgun are upcoming weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Thanks to veteran leaker/data miner HYPEX, detailed information about these two new weapons has been made available to the public. Starting off with the Tactical DMR, it will feature 2x and 3x variable zoom. Players will be able to zoom in according to their requirements. This, in theory, will make the weapon versatile in mid-range and long-range fights.

It will have a magazine size of 14, a fire rate of 2.9, and will take between 2.75 to 2.2 seconds to reload. The damage starts from a moderate 41 for body shots and increases to 68 for headshots. This is for the Common variant. The Legendary variant will inflict 50 damage per body shot and 83 for headshots. By the looks of it, players will need to be precise with their shots to inflict damage.

Moving on to the Vampire Shotgun, it will feature a 4 round magazine. It will have a reload time of 4 seconds, which roughly translates to one round every second. Like most weapons of the class, the Vampire Shotgun has a slow fire rate of 1.3 but makes up for this in high damage.

A body shot from the Common variant will inflict 92 damage, while a headshot will inflict 162. The Mythic variant will deal 106 damage for body shots and 186 for headshots. As seen from the stats, although this weapon will be slow to use, it will pack quite the punch with every shot fired.

When will the Tactical DMR and Vampire Shotgun be added to the loot pool of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

While there is no timeline in place, it is very likely they will be added to the loot pool next month. This has to do with the fact the Fortnitemares 2023 will occur in October, and Kado Thorne will assume his true vampiric form. Given that one of the weapons is called Vampire Shotgun, therein lies a viable and subtle hint.

That being said, it is doubtful that the weapon has anything to do with the season's antagonist directly. He will have his own unique weapon in-game. Either way, players will not have to wait long to see this weapon in Chapter 4 Season 4. It will likely be added to the game during the Fortnite update v26.30, which should occur on October 10, 2023.

