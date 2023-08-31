Fortnite: Deal damage to enemy players with DMRs or snipers

Combat has evolved in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Aside from traditional weapons, fancy gadgets such as Rocket Rams and Business Turrets have been added to the loot pool. While these have changed how you engage opponents to an extent, nothing beats the thrill of long-range combat. As such, picking off targets from afar is nothing short of an art form.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to deal damage to enemy players. This will have to be carried out using only DMRs and/or snipers. As this task is purely combat focused and a certain degree of skill will be needed to finish it, you will earn 35,000 experience points for completing it.

How to deal damage to enemy players with DMRs or snipers in Fortnite

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Land at Named Locations that hosts hireable NPCs (Characters), and hire them using hold bars.

1) Obtain a Thermal DMR or Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Try to find a weapon of high rarity as it will inflict more damage per shot (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are currently only two long-range weapons in-game: Thermal DMR and Suppressed Sniper Rifle. The former is a carry-over from Chapter 4 Season 3, but is still as deadly as ever. Players can use it to spot targets with ease even in the thickest of undergrowths or in dense urban zones.

On the other hand, the Suppressed Sniper Rifle is the perfect tool for picking off an opponent silently. Although it has a less than favorable rate of fire, landing a headshot will be enough to incapacitate an opponent and knock them out of the fight.

That being said, there are numerous ways to acquire either weapon. They can be found on the floor, in Chests, and even acquired from Fishing Holes, but this method is rather time consuming in nature. You can even find them in Holo-Chests and purchase them from certain Chapter 4 Season 4 NPCs.

2) Deal 500 damage to opponents

Aim small, miss small (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once you have acquired either weapon, seek out opponents from a safe distance. When ready, aim down the scope, and try to land a headshot against an opponent. Since you do not have to eliminate them, there's no need to rush a shot. The goal is to inflict as much damage as possible in the least amount of time.

That being said, while the Suppressed Sniper Rifle is the best weapon for the job, the Thermal DMR will be better suited if you are a new player. It has a higher rate of fire, more bullets in the magazine, and you will not have to compensate for bullet drop mechanics. Once 500 damage has been dealt/inflicted, you will be granted 35,000 experience points.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!