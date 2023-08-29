Every Mythic & Exotic boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 and what they offer

Visiting Exotic and Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is the best way to obtain high-tier loot and powerful weapons. Given the season's heist theme, there are several NPC bosses guarding vaults. Moreover, there are other Exotic bosses spread across the map who also offer Exotic items.

Mythic and Exotic bosses have fixed locations on the map. They spawn at the same place on the island every game. Naturally, knowing where to find them and everything they have to offer could really help players get an advantage over others.

Mythic and Exotic boss locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

There are total of 4 Mythic bosses in the ongoing season of Epic Games' Battle Royale. All of these bosses drop Mythic weapons when eliminated. Some of them also drop vault keycards that they are protecting and players can open these vaults for more Myhtic items and rare chests.

Mythic boss location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via FN.gg)

Kado Thorne

Being the primary antagonist of the season, the Kado Thorne Mythic boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 can be found at Eclipse Estate. Thorne is protected by a bunch of guards, cameras, and automatic turrets. You will need a heavy arsenal to take out the vampire eternal collector and his army. Once eliminated, Kado will drop the Thorne's Scoped Burst SMG.

Hearts Dealer

Kado's henchman protecting the vault at Relentless Retreat is another Mythic boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 called Hearts Dealer. You can find him on the same floor of the Retreat as the vault. Eliminate the Mythic boss to obtain the Heart's Havoc Suppressed Rifle and the keycard to the vault. Besides this, there are other Mythic items inside the vault also.

Mythic boss drops in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Diamonds Dealer

The third Mythic boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is guarding the vault in Sanguine Suites. Diamonds Dealer has the keycard to the vault and the Daimond's Thermal DMR. You can obtain both of them by eliminating the Mythic boss. Moreoever, this vault also has a couple of Mythic items and rare chests inside it.

The Dealers

There are four more Mythic NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 called "The Dealer". All of them drop Mythic items when eliminated. They are located at:

The Dealer #1 - Forecast Tower - Twin Mag Assault Rifle

The Dealer #2 - Slappy Shores - Combat SMG

The Dealer #3 - Mega City - Combat SMG

The Dealer #4 - Rumble Ruins - Combat SMG

Exotic Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Besides Mythic weapons and items, there are several Exotics too and you can either obtain them from Holo Chests or by buying it off from NPCs using Gold Bars.

There are two NPCs on the island that sell Exotic weapons. Love Ranger sells the Heisted Accelerant Shotgun for 400 Gold Bars. You can find him at Rumble Ruins. Agent Peely sells the Shadow Tracker Pistol for 400 Gold Bars too. He can be found strolling around the Whisper Winds landmark next to Steamy Springs.

