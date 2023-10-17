Who is Fortnite pro Mero? Age and origin, explored

Fortnite's competitive scene has a multitude of talented players, each with a unique story and journey. Canadian pro Matthew "Mero" Faitel is one such player who has made a significant impact on the Fortnite community. The immensely skilled controller player has been making waves in the competitive esports scene ever since his debut.

Born on September 18, 2004, Mero has enjoyed a remarkable rise, to say the least. He stepped into competitive sports with Team Outcast in 2020. Since then, he has moved between 7 different esports organizations, namely Outcast Region, Team Vanish, Team New Age, XTRA Gaming, ENDLESS, PSG TNA, and Dignitas.

Mero won his first FNCS while he was with Team New Age at just 16 years of age. However, it was while playing for Dignitas that he gained prominence for his exceptional skill and spirit, distinguishing himself as one of the game's elite players.

Professional Fortnite player Mero makes history at 19 years old

Mero held the position of the #1 Ranked player in 2022. Single-handedly outfragging any other team in the FNCS Grand Finals during Chapter 2 Season 4 led him to be voted best player by the community in 2021.

The 19-year-old has proven himself as one of the best players in the game, clinching five victories in the North America East region's Fortnite Champion Series. His most impressive feat, however, comes from his recent victory with teammate and American professional player Cooper at the FNCS Global Championship 2023, with each of them taking home $500,000 in prize money.

This recent triumph has launched Mero into discussions as one of the world's greatest competitive players. With the FNCS Global Championship under his belt, he's now being compared to players like Bugha, who famously won the first-ever Fortnite World Cup held by Epic Games in 2019 and is currently a member of Mero's former esports team, Dignitas.

Mero and the Cronus Zen controversy

Mero's rise to professional in the competitive scene has not been without its fair share of controversies. One of the most prominent incidents involves Mero and a device called the Cronus Zen, which allows controller players to fine-tune settings and enhance gameplay.

Mero's performance in various professional competitive events was so impressive that multiple community members were convinced that Mero cheated in those matches using Cronus Zen. This claim was further supported by a screenshot that surfaced on Reddit, in which Mero and another professional player, Peterbot, were seen discussing the device.

Various members of the community grew suspicious of Mero and were convinced that his practices were unethical, going as far as demanding an investigation from Epic Games. However, Mero cleared his name when he allowed Dety0, an IT specialist and cybersecurity expert, to run a deep scan on his PC. Dety0 confirmed that Mero hadn't been cheating using third-party software or devices.

With all these achievements and such incredible feats at a young age, Mero has displayed unmatched determination towards the game and is on his way to establishing himself among the greats.

