Fortnite FNCS 2024: Everything you need to know

With Fortnite FNCS 2024 right around the corner, Epic Games has revealed new details about the annual championship's return in Chapter 5. The tournament promises to be an intense journey filled with intense battles and heated competition, culminating in a staggering prize pool of over $7 million and an exciting Global Championship.

With the introduction of Chapter 5 and new mechanics like Weapon Mods, the competitive landscape in Fortnite has also undergone a massive change, and Fortnite FNCS 2024 is set to be a stage for professional players to showcase their evolution on the battlefield.

Fortnite FNCS 2024: Format, start date, Global Championship, and more

Format

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Just like last year, Fortnite FNCS 2024 will retain its Duos format, and matches will take place over several months during Chapter 5. Each Major in FNCS 2024 is a Duos competition, and it mirrors the format of the FNCS Global Championship. In order to participate in the FNCS Majors, both players in a duo must have achieved at least Platinum 1 rank in Ranked Battle Royale.

To qualify for the FNCS Global Championship, professional players must secure a qualifying position in any of the three FNCS 2024 Majors throughout the year. There will be three stages to a Major:

Open Qualifiers

Semi-Finals

Grand Finals

Additionally, the Last Chance Major from FNCS 2023 is notably absent this year. This adds a lot more significance to performing well in the three main Majors and securing a qualification for the Global Championship.

Expand Tweet

Open Qualifiers will serve as the initial battleground where duos have to earn as many points as possible across ten matches within a three-hour window. The number of rounds included in the Open Qualifiers will vary based on the player's matchmaking region. NA-Central and Europe have four rounds, while Oceania, Asia, the Middle East, and Brazil have three rounds of Open Qualifiers.

Duos who perform well in Open Qualifiers will advance to the semifinals and compete in either the Upper or Lower semis, depending on their position on the Series Points leaderboard. The structure involves multiple rounds to ensure it filters out the best duos.

At the end of each Fortnite FNCS 2024 Major, there will be a Grand Finals, which will feature the top 50 duos competing over a two-day window. With up to six matches being played in three hours each day, the Grand Finals will be the determining factor for the duos that progress to the FNCS Global Championship on the basis of cumulative points earned.

Start date

Expand Tweet

Fortnite FNCS 2024 is set to begin on January 26, 2024. Major 1 will kick off the first phase of this event, which will span several months. This will then be followed by Majors 2 and 3, with the final phase being the FNCS Global Championship. Here's a breakdown of the projected timeline for FNCS 2024:

FNCS Major 1: January 26 to February 24-25

January 26 to February 24-25 FNCS Major 2: April 12 to May 11-12

April 12 to May 11-12 FNCS Major 3: June 14 to July 27-28

June 14 to July 27-28 FNCS Grand Championship: Late 2024 (TBA)

In-person Global Championship and prize pool

Expand Tweet

Among the details revealed, Epic Games also hinted at the in-person Global Championship returning for 2024. This was initially confirmed when Epic Games announced their multi-year partnership with BLAST but has now been reiterated by the developers in the official blog post. The exact date and location of the in-personal FNCS Global Championship are yet to be revealed.

The Fortnite FNCS 2024 prize pool will be an astonishing $7,675,000, which will be distributed among the three FNCS Majors and the Global Championship.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!