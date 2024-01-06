Fortnite multi-year deal with BLAST will ensure in-person FNCS tournaments until 2027

Fortnite fans and esports enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as Epic Games has inked a groundbreaking multi-year deal with esports tournament organizer BLAST. This strategic partnership guarantees the continuation of in-person FNCS (Fortnite Champion Series) tournaments until 2027, marking a significant commitment to the game's competitive scene.

The collaboration between BLAST and Epic Games encompasses not just FNCS but also the RLCS (Rocket League Champion Series), amplifying the impact and scope of this multi-year agreement between the two giants. BLAST is known for its expertise in managing esports events and tournaments, and it will take charge of crucial aspects such as event production, competition logistics, and marketing for both RLCS and FNCS.

The announcement is immensely important to the game's community, signaling a secure and structured future for competitive Fortnite tournaments. The FNCS Global Championship has served as a cornerstone in the game's esports landscape, attracting viewers and players alike with substantial prize pools and intense competitions. Now, with BLAST's continued presence, players and fans can expect a professionally executed and seamless competitive experience.

BLAST has previously managed tournaments as BLAST Premier for Rainbox Six Siege and Counter-Strike. The extension of their 2021 collaboration with Epic Games highlights the trust and success garnered over the years.

The FNCS Global Championship is a highlight of the game's competitive calendar, achieving an impressive peak viewership of 725,000 in 2023 and showcasing the ever-growing significance and popularity of the game's esports scene. The multi-year partnership solidifies both Epic Games and BLAST's commitment to fostering and elevating Fortnite's competitive landscape.

Additionally, the partnership will not be limited to the Battle Royale as it extends to the vehicular adrenaline of Rocket League, which is also owned by Epic Games. This means BLAST will be allowed to organize and produce not only future FNCS tournaments but also the Rocket League Champion Series. It is clear that Epic Games is committed to supporting the esports landscape of all of their properties.

Looking ahead, the deal between BLAST and Epic Games is set to pave the way for exciting developments in Fortnite's competitive environment. The prospect of in-person FNCS and RLCS tournaments until 2027 ensures an engaging and consistent experience for fans and players alike.

As Fortnite continues to grow as a competitive phenomenon, this multi-year deal reflects the dedication of crucial players in the industry to not only maintain but also elevate the competitive gaming experience. The deal's longevity promises not just stability but also opportunities for growth and innovation in the game's dynamic world.

