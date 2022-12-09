Twitch star Kai Cenat took to his stream to respond to the recent remarks made by fellow streamer Steven "Destiny." The latter made some statements regarding the former and IShowSpeed, describing them as "black zoomer streamers."

The comments have sent ripples across the streaming community, with the likes of Felix "xQc" also opining about it. Upon hearing Destiny's verbal jibes, he stated that the remarks were "short-sighted" and "generalizing."

Kai Cenat has added himself to the list of responders. In his latest stream, he criticized Destiny for not doing prior research before passing on such remarks. He stated:

“Do your f**king research.”

Kai Cenat joins xQc and responds to Destiny, IShowSpeed yet to make any comment

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Streamer Destiny was under fire recently for making comments about "a whole new legion of black zoomer streamers" saying all they do is yell and scream at the camera Streamer Destiny was under fire recently for making comments about "a whole new legion of black zoomer streamers" saying all they do is yell and scream at the camera https://t.co/cRhtofMnAx

Kai Cenat took to his latest stream to clap back at Destiny for his recent comments about him and IShowSpeed. The 33-year-old said this:

"Is this the Kai Cenat guy? Oh, this is the Speed guy. Okay. There's this like, a whole new legion of like Black zoomer streamers, and for as much as they f***ing talk about how white people did was scream at the f***ing camera... I feel like that's all these guys do."

Reacting to the remarks, the AMP house member gave a sarcastic reply by stating:

"Bro, I don't know if they have more content but let me go ahead and hate on them for what I see. What? Oh, I don't know if they do more content but let me go ahead and hate on them for what I see...How about you do your f**king research bi*ch!"

(Timestamp: 03:01:00)

Kai continued by adding:

"Ay, you listen to me bi*ch, I don't know who the f**k you are, I don't know what you do, but do your f**king research before you say sh*t. Clearly, you are a racist but guess what? I don't give a f**k."

Twitch Clips @ClippedTwitch xQc responds to Destiny's take on new Black streamers xQc responds to Destiny's take on new Black streamers https://t.co/T30adImOyo

As stated earlier, xQc has also chimed in with his opinion on the issue. According to the Canadian, generalizing can lead to an inaccurate assessment of a streamer. He said:

"I think generalizing doesn't help anybody. It's just... What? We're back to stacking everybody in one pot? 'Oh guys, yeah, all the new guys. All the new Black streamer guys are all doing the same thing, and all of them were doing that before.'"

Fans share their opinions on the drama

The drama has already made its way to popular subreddits like r/LivestreamFail. Online reporters such as Jake Lucky and fellow Twitter users have all given their two cents.

Here are some of the reactions:

Here's what Twitter had to say:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky We live in a world where people will defend Speed but accuse Destiny and defend Destiny but accuse Speed



What Speed did was wrong, what Destiny did was wrong. Is anybody on that train??? We live in a world where people will defend Speed but accuse Destiny and defend Destiny but accuse SpeedWhat Speed did was wrong, what Destiny did was wrong. Is anybody on that train???

Parris @vicious696 @JakeSucky this got weirdly racist and stereotypical for no reason, complain about the trend sure but making it about one race is ignorant and disappointing, especially when he has so much reach and influence @JakeSucky this got weirdly racist and stereotypical for no reason, complain about the trend sure but making it about one race is ignorant and disappointing, especially when he has so much reach and influence

lee @MiseryNot @JakeSucky could of worded it better for sure but thats legit what speed and a few other new streamers do. @JakeSucky could of worded it better for sure but thats legit what speed and a few other new streamers do.

Kristijan Cvrtila @KikiCvr @JakeSucky I don't know about other black streamers, but Speed is exactly doing just that @JakeSucky I don't know about other black streamers, but Speed is exactly doing just that

CEREAL @ABOWLOFCEREAL25 @JakeSucky How are people in replies agreeing with straight up racist and generalized statements. You know how many creators yell and rage as primary popular content? @JakeSucky How are people in replies agreeing with straight up racist and generalized statements. You know how many creators yell and rage as primary popular content?

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui my response to racist accusations my response to racist accusations https://t.co/cfH0P0Qtle

IShowSpeed has not made any official statements in regards to Destiny's comments. However, since these remarks came in the wake of the former's gesture towards an Asian male, he has made an explanatory video stating that his intentions were not racially targeted.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes