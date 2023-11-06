"Do not give them my number!" - Kai Cenat panics after IShowSpeed trolls by "leaking" his number at IRL event

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to his mischievous antics, pulling a prank on fellow Twitch streamer and friend Kai Cenat by exposing what appeared to be his phone number. Although the number was fake, it still left the New York native streamer in a state of panic due to Darren's sudden and unexpected move.

The entire incident played out during Darren's inaugural in-person live-streaming event, which took place in Manchester yesterday (October 5). In response to the streamer comically toying with the idea of revealing his phone number, Kai quipped:

"Do not give them my number!"

"Call his number" - IShowSpeed pranks Kai Cenat by "leaking" his number

IShowSpeed returned to his pranking antics by FaceTiming Kai Cenat during his livestream yesterday. In a playful but mischievous twist, he pretended to screen share Kai's phone number with both the online viewers and the live audience. Speaking to the audience (while Kai was still on the call), Darren said:

"You want his number too? Alright, bet, I got you, I got you. Hold up wait, wait. I got you, just wait."

He then turned his phone towards the camera and said:

"Yo, this is his number. This is Kai's number. Call his number, call him, call him."

Upon witnessing this gesture, the panic-stricken Kai Cenat swiftly hung up the call. This isn't the first time the duo has been involved in such a trick. Back in May 2023, Kai was the one who pranked Darren by displaying his number during a FaceTime call.

While the duo engaged in this prank without actually disclosing the real number, it's worth noting that IShowSpeed has made the unfortunate mistake of revealing the actual phone numbers of people he has called on stream in the past. One notable instance involved the UK-based YouTuber JJ, "KSI."

What did the fans say?

The comical clip was swiftly shared on Twitter, and it gained attention from the popular online news channel Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), sparking a range of reactions. Here are a few of them:

Fans give their reactions to the comical clip (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Both IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat maintain a close friendship and collaborate on an ongoing live-streaming series hosted on Rumble, known as "The Kai 'N Speed Show."